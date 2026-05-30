Bryan Reynolds' Heroics Kills Pirates Unfortunate Streak

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a significant drought on Friday night, erasing late-inning frustrations in the most emphatic way possible: a two-run, walk-off home run from Bryan Reynolds that broke an 0-22 streak this season when trailing after the eighth inning.

With the Pirates down 3-2 entering the bottom of the ninth, Pittsburgh had lost all 22 games in 2026 in which they trailed entering the final frame. That streak ended when Reynolds crushed a no-doubt shot to left field at PNC Park, sending the Pirates to a 6-5 victory in front of a bustling early summer crowd.

The blast came after Spencer Horwitz worked a left-on-left walk from Twins closer Taylor Rogers to bring Reynolds to the plate with one out. On a 2-2 fastball that caught a lot of plate, Reynolds didn’t leave any doubt.

"Like a Movie"

Did Reynolds know it was gone off the bat?

“No, I thought I flew out,” Reynolds said, in his typical dead-pan, sarcasm. “No, I got every bit of it.”

Asked what it was like to end the game, Reynolds didn’t hold back.

“That was sick,” he said. “We were kind of grinding for most of the game after the first couple innings. Spencer had a good at-bat. Left-on-left, got on base. Did that. So that was cool.”

When pressed to describe the feeling of the walk-off, Reynolds searched for the right words.

“Ahhh, shoot. I don’t know. It’s like a movie. It’s pretty sick.”

The victory was especially meaningful given the return of starting pitcher Jared Jones , who made his first big league appearance since 2024 and threw electric stuff , despite giving up five runs.

Horwitz, Jones' Contributions

Reynolds credited Horwitz for the pre-at-bat intel and Jones for keeping the game within reach.

“He just saw a bunch of pitches from him, so he was trying to help me out and give me an idea of what the pitches were looking like,” Reynolds said of Horwitz.

As for Jones: “He was electric tonight. It’s been a really long time since he’s been on a big league mound. Handled himself well. He’s a bulldog out there.”

Reynolds also nodded to teammate Oneil Cruz, who earlier hit a rocket that left PNC Park and landed in the Allegheny River on the fly. The superhuman feats that Cruz displays rarely impress Reynolds these days.

“I was surprised he only hit it 111 [mph],” the outfielder said.

Reynolds added that his own recent turnaround at the plate comes down to focused preparation.

“I’ve had some good drill work the past three or four days. Just building on that and getting good pitches to hit.”

The win improved the Pirates’ record to 30-28 and washed away a statistical oddity that had haunted the club through the first two-plus months of the 2026 campaign. For Reynolds, the moment wasn't about those numbers. It was simply about getting a win in a league where they don't come easy.

“To squeak out a win there at the end was pretty cool," said Reynolds.

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