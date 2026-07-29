Pirates Clear Winners of Ke'Bryan Hayes Trade

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a bold trade at last year's deadline, moving on from a franchise cornerstone, but it's looked like the right move.

The Pirates traded long-time third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds on July 30, 2025, landing left-handed relief pitcher Taylor Rogers, infield prospect Sammy Stafura and cash considerations.

Pittsburgh quickly flipped Rogers to the Cubs for outfielder prospect Ivan Brethowr the following day, as part of an agreement that they would move him on.

The Pirates sent Hayes away almost a year ago, but it's clear that they've come out of it as the winners of the trade.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Having Poor 2026 Season

One of the main reasons for the Pirates trading Hayes was that they wanted a better hitting third baseman, as he dealt with a few injuries and struggled to have the power he had earlier in his career.

Hayes has gotten even worse this season, slashing .145/.200/.234 for an OPS of .434 in 55 games, with 21 hits in 145 at-bats, two doubles, a triple, three home runs, six RBI and nine walks to 28 strikeouts.

Jul 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (3) hits a single in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has only played in 55 games, missing time with a lumbar bulging disc, another back injury that saw him miss time in the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Pirates.

Hayes is still a fantastic defensive third baseman, with seven defensive runs saved this season, but his poor hitting makes him a liability for the Reds lineup.

The Pirates win this trade just on the fact that the Reds took on his entire contract when they traded for him.

Cincinnati is paying $30 million over this season through 2029, the end of his eight-year, $70 million contract extension he signed with the Pirates at the start of the 2022 season.

The Pirates having a divisional rival pay the rest of his contract, while they can put their funds elsewhere is a big victory in and of itself.

Sammy Stafura Emerging as Top Pirates Prospect

The Pirates didn't get the highest-rated Reds prospect when they landed Stafura, but there was promise when they added him .

Stafura had high grades for his running and also his fielding, while having average grades for his hitting and arm, but he's become an almost different player in 2026.

Daytona Tortugas' Sammy Stafura trots to home plate to score during a game with the Palm Beach Cardinals at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Friday, June 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 21-year old has been brilliant for High-A Greensboro, batting .302/.364/.665 for an OPS of 1.029 in 46 games, with 55 hits, 42 runs scored, seven doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 51 RBI and 16 stolen bases on 17 attempts.

Stafura really has made his mark in July, with 14 home runs in 18 games, while hitting .358/.379/.926 for an OPS of 1.305, plus 29 hits in 81 at-bats, 29 runs scored, four doubles, 35 RBI and six stolen bases.

He has three multi-home run games this month, including doing so in his last two games, as he pushes for a promotion to Double-A Altoona.

His play has also made him the ninth-best prospect for the Pirates, per MLB Pipeline , and Baseball America ranks him 14th.

Stafura could end up an important part of the Pirates' future, or even as a trade piece ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline, but he's on his way towards benefiting the team either way, which is much more than what Hayes has done for the Reds.

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