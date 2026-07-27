Pirates Aquire Orioles Outfielder

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates continue making roster moves and addressed a lack of outfielders in their organization with their most recent one.

The Pirates announced that they acquired outfielder Johnathan Rodríguez from the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis on July 27.

Pittsburgh designated catcher Shawn Ross for assignment, making room for Rodríguez on the 40-man roster.

Rodríguez has played 51 games in the major leagues the past three seasons, 13 in 2024 and 31 in 2025, both seasons with the Cleveland Guardians , and seven games this season with the Orioles.

He hasn't impressed in that time, batting .177/.288/.301 for an OPS of .589, with 20 hits in 113 at-bats, six doubles, two home runs, 17 RBI and 18 walks to 42 strikeouts.

The Orioles designated him for assignment on July 23 and trade him to the Pirates, who get to add him to the 40-man roster and eventually a chance in the major leagues.

Rodríguez was a third round selection from the Guardians back in 2017 out of the Carlos Beltrán Baseball Academy in Florida, Puerto Rico.

He has had better success in the minor leagues, slashing .284/.363/.483 for an OPS of .846 in 736 games, with 763 hits, 143 doubles, 20 triples, 118 home runs and 448 RBI.

The Pirates added Rodríguez as they needed some outfielder depth on the 40-man roster, with only Jhostynxon García not in the major leagues.

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