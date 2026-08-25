Pirates Continue to Win Kirby Yates Trades

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates faced one of their tougher and longer games of the season and needed their bullpen to step up for them.

Veteran right-handed relief pitcher Kirby Yates did exactly that for the Pirates, as they took on a strong San Diego Padres team in the series opener at Petco Park on Aug. 24.

Yates didn't have the cleanest outing, but worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the 11th inning, which gave the Pirates a chance to go win it in the 12th inning, something they ended up doing in the 3-2 victory.

It was the best outing yet from Yates, who has been fantastic for the Pirates since joining at the trade deadline.

Why Yates Was So Important for Pirates vs. Padres

The Pirates and Padres entered the 11th inning tied at 2-2, with both starting pitchers and bullpens dominating against their opposing lineups.

Pittsburgh missed two chances to score in the 10th inning and 11th inning and San Diego looked poised to get the win.

Aug 24, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Freddy Fermin (54) gestures after hitting a double during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yates got second baseman Jake Cronenworth to pop out on a bunt, but walked both third baseman Manny Machado and first baseman Ty France to load the bases for the Padres wth one out.

He managed to escape unscathed, striking out center fielder Jackson Merrill on three pitches and then getting shortstop Xander Bogaerts to line out, keeping the Pirates in it.

It was a big outing for Yates, who could've easily given up the game, but stood strong and did what he needed to do.

Yates Excelling Since Trade Deadline

The Pirates acquired Yates from the Los Angeles Angels at the Aug. 3 trade deadline, bringing in the 39-year-old to help out their struggling bullpen, of which they made four trades for.

Yates has been sensational for the Pirates since coming on, with a 1.69 ERA over 11 outings and 10.2 innings pitched, nine strikeouts to three walks, a .205 batting average allowed and a 1.03 WHIP.

Aug 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Kirby Yates (54) throws in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He said postgame that he had control of the pitches and the situation, while also being able to throw the pitches he wanted to and execute them vs. the Padres.

"I've been in that situation a few times lately," Yates said to SportsNet Pittsburgh. "Every time I get in that situation, it hasn't gone well. Kind of felt like the first time in a while that I actually helped the team win and it just felt good."

Yates played just one part of a big role from the Pirates bullpen, who threw six scoreless innings, which included the likes of left-handers Gregory Soto and Mason Montgomery in the seventh and ninth inning, respectively, plus right-handed pitchers in Camilo Doval throwing a six-pitch 10th inning and Yohan Ramírez striking out the side in the 12th inning for the victory.

The Pirates bullpen has been impressive since the trade deadline , posting a 3.22 ERA since that time (29 earned runs over 81.0 innings pitched).

Pirates manager Don Kelly praised his bullpen, but most importantly, Yates, who came through in the biggest way.

“...That was a playoff atmosphere and to have Kirby in that moment, be able to slow things down and get be able to get those outs was huge,” Kelly said.

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