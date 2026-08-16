Pirates Bring up Rookie Pitcher for Red Sox Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a pitching change ahead of their next game, which required them to have a prospect ready to pitch.

The Pirates recalled left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of the series finale against the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park on Aug. 16.

Barco was originally on the taxi squad before this move, which is the informal term for players that aren't officially on the 26-man roster, but can be added immediately if needed.

The Pirates have optioned right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel to Indianapolis to make room for Barco on the roster.

Why is Barco Back with Pirates?

The Pirates changed up their starting pitcher for this game against the Red Sox, with right-hander Paul Skenes not longer doing so for this game.

Right-handed pitcher Lake Bachar, who the Pirates acquired at the trade deadline from the Miami Marlins, will take the mound against the Red Sox.

Aug 8, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Lake Bachar (71) pitches against the New York Mets during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bachar is a relief pitcher and is essentially making a spot start, not likely going longer than three innings against the Red Sox.

The Pirates bring Barco up, as he will provide length out of the bullpen in following Bachar, giving them three-four innings.

Indianapolis originally had Barco scheduled for a start on Aug. 16, but scratched him ahead of the game, making him available for this outing when the Pirates most likely call on him.

Barco fulfilled this role for the Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 30, as he gave up two runs over three innings, before going back down to Triple-A.

Dotel leaves Pittsburgh for Indianapolis as he threw two scoreless innings of relief in the 4-0 loss to Boston last night.

The Pirates bullpen now has right-handers in Bachar, Camilo Doval, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski, Luke Weaver and Kirby Yates, plus left-handers in Barco, Mason Montgomery and Gregory Soto.

Expect Doval, Mattson, Mlodzinski, Yates and Montgomery to be available for the Pirates today vs. the Red Sox.

How Barco Has Done in 2026

This marks the fourth stint for Barco with the Pirates in 2026 and his fifth of his career, as he ended the 2025 season with them.

Barco hasn't had the greatest showing with the Pirates, posting a 7.36 ERA over six outings and 14.2 innings pitched, with 12 walks to 10 strikeouts, a .317 BAA and a 2.11 WHIP.

Apr 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Hunter Barco (45) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He did give up five runs over 4.2 innings of relief to the St. Louis Cardinals in the 11-7 loss at PNC Park on April 28, but also didn't show up to the game until after it started, as a flight delay set him back coming from Indianapolis.

Barco has been better, with a 2.25 ERA over 16 innings pitched in his last four outings at Indianapolis, which also includes six scoreless innings, with just one hit and two walks allowed, in a 2-0 win over Iowa (Chicago Cubs) on Aug. 9.

The Pirates will need a few good innings from Barco in this game, as they look to win their first series in almost a month.

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