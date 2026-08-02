Pirates' Don Kelly Ejected vs. Reds

CINCINNATI — Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly isn't afraid of standing up for his players and he earned the ultimate consequence for doing so.

Kelly got himself ejected in the top of the fourth inning of the series finale vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Aug. 2.

Pirates bench coach Kristopher Negrón takes over as acting manager the rest of the game, as the Reds lead 7-1.

It marks the fifth ejection for Kelly this season, the most for any MLB manager this season, breaking the tie for four ejections with Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell and San Diego Padres manager Craig Stammen.

Why Don Kelly Got Ejected

The Pirates manager got frustrated with the umpire crew, as he questioned the playing surface and the conditions out on the field.

Rain was steadily falling at Great American Ball Park and play stopped at 2:56 p.m., as the Reds grounds crew tended to the infield and tried to get the playing surface in better conditions.

Fans wait out a rain delay during a rain delay before the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The issue is that as rain kept falling, the puddles on the infield remained, instead of that not happening had the groundscrew put the tarp on and called a rain delay.

Kelly argued with second base umpire Dan Bellino about those playing conditions and Bellino didn't want to hear it, throwing Kelly out of the game.

Don Kelly was tossed for... well, not sure, actually... pic.twitter.com/YPfW3BsXXw — SportsNet Pittsburgh (@SNPittsburgh) August 2, 2026

Play eventually resumed at 3:22 p.m., a 26-minute stoppage in play, before the Pirates and Reds got going again in a 7-1 lead for the home team.

Don Kelly's Ejections in 2026

This marked the fifth ejection for Kelly this season and his second ejection vs. the Reds, coming on March 31 at Great American Ball Park, which occurred after Kelly argued against a checked swing decision on Reds third baseman Eugenio Suárez.

Umpires rarely listen to complaints about checked swings and Kelly has been ejected for this prior, most recently against the Arizona Diamondbacks back at PNC Park on July 27.

Jul 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Third base umpire Ben May (97) listens to Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly (right) after May ejected Kelly for arguing balls and strikes during the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelly was frustrated with how they ruled check swings on his left fielder Bryan Reynolds and third base umpire Ben May threw him out.

He also had two ejections in three days, the first coming in a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 23 and then in the 2-1 win over the Cubs at PNC Park on May 25.

Kelly's ejection vs. the Blue Jays was again dealing with checked swing decisions and his ejection vs. the Cubs was about a hit by pitch on Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin that wasn't called, as the pitch grazed his helmet.

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