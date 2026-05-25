Pirates’ Don Kelly Ejected for Second Time in a Week
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PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly isn't afraid to show umpires how feels and he got himself in trouble once again.
Kelly earned himself an ejection in the bottom of the second inning against the Chicago Cubs in the series opener at PNC Park on May 25. Bench coach Kristopher Negrón will serve as acting manager in his place.
This marks the second ejection for Kelly in the past three games, also doing so in the 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 23 and his third ejection this season, with his first coming in an 8-3 win against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on March 31.
Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin tried to duck out of the way of a pitch from Cubs right-handed starter Ben Brown, but the ball hit his helmet, so he took off his batting gear and walked to first base, as he assumed it was a hit by pitch.
The umpires didn't call it a hit by pitch, so Kelly challenged it and despite video evidence showing it hit the brim of Griffin's helmet, they upheld the call on the field and the Pirates lost their challenge.
Kelly was incensed and then went up and argued with third base umpire Dan Bellino about the call, which resulted in his ejection.
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Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.