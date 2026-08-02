Pirates vs. Reds Game Enters Rain Delay

CINCINNATI — The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking to buck their losing streak, but will have to practice patience before doing so.

The Pirates and Cincinnati Reds game at Great American Ball Park on Aug. 1 entered into a rain delay at 8:20 p.m., just ahead of the bottom of the sixth inning, with the Pirates leading 6-1.

Rain has fallen throughout the game, with the Reds grounds crew tending to the infield, pitcher's mound and batter's circle, so it's been a wet contest overall.

Lightning is around the Cincinnati area, with the chance of severe thunderstorms and heavier rain that could fall.

Rain Delays Between Pirates and Reds in 2026

The Pirates and Reds have had rain delays in their games earlier this season, all of which have come at PNC Park.

Pittsburgh and Cincinnati had their first rain delay on May 1, with first pitch moved back from 6:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the eventual 9-1 victory for the home team.

May 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; The PNC Park grounds crew attempt to blow rain off the playing surface prior to a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds following a rain delay at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Justin Berl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates and Reds had two rain delays in their most recent series at PNC Park, with first pitch on June 27 moved back 35 minutes from 4:05 p.m. to 4:40 p.m., and then another one in the bottom of the eighth inning on June 28, that took about 35-45 minutes for play to resume.

Pittsburgh dealt with three cancellations in July, which included their series opener vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on July 10, their series opener vs. the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on July 17 and their second game vs. the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, which resulted in doubleheaders the next day.

Pirates Close to Ending Losing Streak

The Pirates have lost their past four games, including the first two games vs. the Reds, as they've struggled to a 5-9 record following the All-Star break.

Cincinnati walked-it-of, 3-2 in the series opener on July 30 and then erased a 7-5 deficit in the eighth inning and won 8-7, thanks to poor bullpen pitching and a terrible defensive miscue from Pittsburgh.

Jul 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) reacts after scoring on a two-run double hit by first baseman Sal Stewart (not pictured) in the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh got off to a good start in this one, getting out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning, as Cincinnati left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Abbott struggled with the elements, walking the bases-loaded twice with four walks total in the inning.

The Pirates added a run in the sixth inning, as catcher Henry Davis singled home designated hitter Marcell Ozuna to make it 4-1.

Braxton Ashcraft was excellent for the Pirates in this one, throwing five innings and giving up just two hits and a walk, with a solo home run to Reds catcher José Trevino the sole blemish on his performance.

Pirates OnSI will provide updates if there is any change to the restart time or a cancellation.

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