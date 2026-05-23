Pirates’ Don Kelly Ejected Against Blue Jays

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had their latest game vs. the Toronto Blue Jays go from bad to worse, as they lost their manager.

Pirates manager Don Kelly earned an ejection in the bottom of the sixth inning, with his team trailing the Blue Jays 4-1 at the Rogers Centre.

It serves as Kelly's second ejection of the season, as he also got ejected vs. the Cincinnati Reds on March 31 at Great American Ball Park.

Kelly has now earned six ejections since taking over as Pirates manager on May 8, 2025, with four in his first season on the job.

How the Ejection Took Place

The incident stemmed from when Pirates pitching coach Bill Murphy argued with home plate umpire Alan Porter, after he was frustrated with Porter missing the ABS challenge from catcher Henry Davis on an 0-1 count against Blue Jays second baseman Lenyn Sosa.

Porter ejected Murphy, but eventually gave Davis the challenge, which ended up as a strike and made it an 0-2 count.

Apr 26, 2024; Mexico City, Mexico; Houston Astros pitching coach Bill Murphy during MLB Mexico City Series workout at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez then threw a sweeper that Sosa made a check swing on and first base umpire Willie Traynor deemed he didn't go around, making it a 1-2 count.

Kelly then let Traynor know how he felt on what he saw was a missed check swing call and then Kelly started arguing with Porter, which led to Porter ejecting him.

The Pirates manager then got in Porter's face and Pirates bench coach Kristopher Negrón came in between the two.

Negrón is now the acting manager for the Pirates the rest of the game. Assistant pitching coach Cibney Bello is the acting pitching coach.

And Don Kelly gets ejected the very next pitch after a missed check swing call



That's my manager. https://t.co/PJJFL34BsZ pic.twitter.com/MdJsqzIuim — Platinum Key (@PlatinumKey13) May 23, 2026

History Between Kelly and Porter

The Pirates had another incident with Porter, which took place in their 17-7 win against the Reds at PNC Park on May 2.

Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Chris Devenski threw a sinker inside that got close to Reds infielder Sal Stewart in the top of the seventh inning, which saw Porter, the crew chief, eject Devenski after deliberating with the other umpires.

May 2, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Chris Devenski delivers the ball to the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Kelly didn't get ejected vs. the Reds, but did ask why Devenski was thrown out and stayed in for the rest of the game.

MLB suspended Devenski for three games, which he eventually brought down to two games, due to a settlement reached between the two parties.

They also suspended Kelly for a game, which he served in the 9-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the series opener at Chase Field on May 5.

Kelly described the suspension as usual protocol, as a manager will also serve a suspension if their pitcher is ejected for throwing at a batter. Negrón served as acting manager for that game too.

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