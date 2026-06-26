Pirates End 10-Year Drought, But Big Questions Remain

PITTSBURGH – For the first time since their 2015 playoff season, the Pittsburgh Pirates are above .500 at the season's midpoint. Thursday's 5-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners improved their record to 41-40, a notable achievement for a franchise that has endured over a decade without playoff baseball.

The significance of the moment is not lost on a fanbase starved for October baseball. The Pirates are just 2.5 games out of the final National League Wild Card spot, putting a postseason berth—a feat they haven't accomplished since that same 2015 campaign—well within reach. According to FanGraphs' playoff odds projections, they had a 62.4% chance of making the playoffs on June 1, though their current odds sit at 38.5%. A few weeks of games clearly can swing those percentages either way, an important fact to consider as the Pirates approach the trade deadline.

So reaching the postseason will require a few stretches of at least taking series, and ideally an elongated win streak. The Pirates are 9.5 games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers, making the Wild Card their most realistic avenue. To secure that spot, the club will likely need to fix two current issues: a recent injury bug and a bullpen that requires immediate fortification.

Health a Double-Edged Sword

The Pirates are in the midst of an offensive outbreak at the plate, but they must first weather another tough injury.

Ryan O'Hearn had a brief injured list stint in May. O'neil Cruz has been on the IL since June 10 with a hand injury. Rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin, the franchise's cornerstone who signed a nine-year, $140 million contract in April, appears ready to return this weekend after hitting the IL on May 31 with a right arm flexor strain.

Griffin began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Wednesday and sent a clear message he is ready to rejoin the big-league club. In his first game action in nearly a month, the 20-year-old phenom reached base in all four plate appearances, recording a triple, a home run, a walk, and a hit-by-pitch. Manager Kelly said Griffin will be evaluated by the Pirates' medical staff on Thursday, and the team is considering activating him for Friday's series against the Cincinnati Reds.

"Hopefully, he comes out of it feeling good and healthy," Kelly said of Griffin's performance. In 51 games before the injury, Griffin slashed .270/.327/.402 with four home runs, 22 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases.

However, as one star nears his return, another key bat heads to the shelf. The Pirates placed first baseman Spencer Horwitz on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left hamstring strain, sustained during Wednesday's win.

Horwitz's absence is a significant blow to an offense that is already missing Cruz and Griffin. The 28-year-old has been enjoying a breakout season, slashing .280/.386/.455 with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs. His .841 OPS is second on the team only to Bryan Reynolds. He was also the team's primary leadoff hitter, a role he had filled consistently in recent weeks.

To replace Horwitz, the Pirates called up infielder Jack Brannigan from Double-A Altoona. Brannigan is the club's No. 22 prospect and skipped Triple-A to join the team. His call-up could be a short-term move with the Pirates potentially making a corresponding transaction to activate Griffin this weekend.

Relying on a Questionable Bullpen

Beyond health, the Pirates' path to the playoffs hinges on a bullpen that has been a source of concern. While the team's collective 4.08 ERA ranks 13th in MLB, the late-inning picture is less stable.

With the trade deadline approaching, general manager Ben Cherington is expected to be active in seeking relief help. The Pirates have not been aggressive in the trade market for bullpen arms in recent seasons, but the opportunity to break a playoff drought may force their hand. They currently hold a decent position in a crowded Wild Card race, one where incremental gains could be the difference between October baseball and another year of what-if.

The current bullpen lacks a proven, shutdown presence, and the past two months have been particularly shaky. While the Mariners series offered a promising finish, the team's 9-12 record in June so far is largely a result of not being able to consistently close out tight games. The return of Griffin will improve the offense, but a fortified bullpen is a non-negotiable need for a team with legitimate playoff aspirations.

The Pirates have the record of a contender, and finally, a respectable roster to dream about playoff baseball. But as the midpoint passes, the next half will be defined by whether they can get healthy and whether the front office is ready to invest in a team that is finally back in the hunt.

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