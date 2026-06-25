Konnor Griffin Shows Pirates He's Ready for MLB Return

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have missed the play of rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin and he's nearing his return ot the major leagues.

Griffin began his first start on his rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on June 24, marking his first game action in more than three weeks, after going on the 10-day injured list on May 31 with a right forearm flexor strain.

He was fantastic from the plate against Reading (Philadelphia Phillies) at Peoples Natural Gas Park, reaching base safely four times with a hit by pitch, a walk, a triple and a home run, playing seven innings in the 8-4 victory.

Griffin may have just come back to the playing field, but it's clear he's ready to play for the Pirates once again.

Konnor Griffin’s rehab game in AA -



• 2-2

• Home Run (408 feet)

• Triple

• 3 runs scored

• BB



See you back at SS at PNC Park 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/0QnU8AiWEV — Christian ✞ (@CWolfPGH) June 25, 2026

What This Performance Means for Griffin's Return to Pirates

The most important part of this game for Griffin was him playing shortstop, something he couldn't do with his recent injury.

Griffin could've pinch-hit or ran for the Pirates, which he did in his last two games before going on the injured list, but the team needed him back at shortstop and any further injury to his arm wasn't worth the risk.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He played all seven innings at shortstop, where he did commit an error in the top of the seventh inning, but otherwise played a solid game, with two ground outs fielded and also helped catch a runner stealing.

Griffin was excited to get back playing again and was comfortable in his role, while also being ready for whenever he's called back.

“I feel good. Just taking it easy," Griffin said postgame via the Altoona Curve. "Not letting a good game dictate, you know, “I’m ready to go.” It’s more just about the reps at shortstop, making the throws. I don’t know what their plan is. Just take it day-by-day and enjoy getting to play when I can.”

Griffin, prior to this rehab assignment start, spent last week down in Bradenton, Fla., improving upon his throwing program and finding other things to improve upon with time away from the team.

It wasn't easy for him not being with the Pirates, although he'll return for an off day on June 25, according to Aiden Stepansky of MLB.com, but he's mentally ready for the challenges of the major leagues.

“It was tough," Griffin said. "Felt like I was getting really comfortable up there in the big leagues, but I tried to find the positives I got to go to Florida and really just focus on some things I wanted to work on and I didn’t have to worry about playing games. So I just tried to keep a positive mindset and just take it as a time to grow and come back and keep it rolling when I get back."

Griffin's Bat is Still As Good As Ever

The best result from this game for Griffin was the performance he had from the plate, showing he can still hit and do so well.

His two hits were quite impressive, with his RBI-triple going down to the warning track to the center field wall on a first-pitch fastball.

May 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Griffin's home run then came off another fastball, which he turned on brilliantly and crushed down the left field line for a big-time home run.

These hits show that Griffin has maintained his impressive hitting he displayed in May , where he slashed .306/.361/.459 for an OPS of .820, with 30 hits, seven double, one triple, two home runs, nine RBI and seven stolen bases.

A complete Konnor Griffin with his bat, defense and speed on the basepaths is one the Pirates want and one that he should be able to show once again post-injury.

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