Three Takeaways: Pirates Pitching Steps Up Against Mariners

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have searched for better pitching this season and they certainly got it in their series against the Seattle Mariners.

The Pirates pitching staff combined to give up just five earned runs over three games, as they took two out of three games over the Mariners for a series win at home, June 23-25.

Pittsburgh lost 3-2 in the series opener, then came back with a blowout 11-1 win in the next game, before finishing off Seattle with a 5-1 win in the series finale.

It was a great showing from a pitching staff that has had its struggles this season and bodes well for them heading into the second half of 2026.

Starting Pitching Puts Up Strong Outings

The Pirates starting pitching has had an up-and-down season, but their showing against the Mariners was one that should've earned them a sweep.

Mitch Keller gave up two home runs, but just three earned runs over six innings for a quality start in the series opener, which he took the loss in.

Jun 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It marked his second straight solid outing, after giving up just one earned run over 5.1 innings against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on June 16, and shows he's getting back to his best pitching after a rough slump.

Braxton Ashcraft overcame a first inning where he gave up three straight hits and a run to finish with 10 strikeouts over six innings and just one run allowed, with no walks in the second game.

Ashcraft became the first Pirates pitcher in the Modern Era (Since 1901) to have multiple starts of 10+ strikeouts and no walks in a season, as he struck out a career-high 11 batters in the 9-3 win over the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park on May 31.

He also continues asserting himself as a serious candidate for an All-Star nod in just his first full season in the major leagues.

Bubba Chandler also continued his strong performances, giving up just one run over 5.1 innings and working out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the fifth inning.

Chandler now has a 2.65 ERA over his last three starts and a 2.82 ERA over his past four outings, as he's found his command and built a stronger mentality when things go a bit wrong during a start.

The Pirates starting pitching combined for just four earned runs allowed over 17.1 innings for a 2.08 ERA, which is a number any staff would take pride in.

Pirates Bullpen Finding Some Consistency

The Pirates bullpen has been the weak point of an otherwise solid roster in 2026, blowing opportunities to get wins and not giving the offense a chance to make a comeback.

It was a big turnaround from the bullpen vs. the Mariners, as they threw 9.2 scoreless innings, marking their first series this season where they didn't give up a run. It was also their second series not giving up any earned runs since they faced the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, June 5-7.

Jun 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Gregory Soto (31) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates had seven of their bullpen pitchers throw vs. the Mariners and they allowed just four hits and four walks during that time.

Left-handed pitcher Mason Montgomery pitched in the series opener, throwing a scoreless seventh inning, and then again in the series finale, getting the final out and leaving the bases loaded in the seventh inning, then throwing a scoreless eighth inning.

Right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski threw three scoreless innings in relief after Ashcraft, giving the bullpen a big day of rest over a 13-day stretch with a game every day.

Fellow right-handed pitchers Isaac Mattson and Dennis Santana threw a scoreless inning in the first game, while left-handed pitchers in Evan Sisk and Gregory Soto added scoreless frames themselves in the series finale.

It wasn't perfect from the bullpen, as they had to work out of some jams, but them being able to do so and give the offense a chance to win each game was a much better result than what they've done preiviously.

Pirates Offense Comes Alive When Needed

The Pirates faltered in the series opener, going 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position (RISP) and leaving nine runners on base in a disappointing one-run defeat.

Pittsburgh turned it around with a five-run fourth inning and a four-run seventh inning in the second game, with 15 hits, going 9-for-14 with RISP and five batters having multi-hit games.

Jun 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) high-fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates then got just enough in the series finale, thanks to catcher Henry Davis and Brandon Lowe hitting a home run and two-RBI each.

Ryan O'Hearn bounced back after a tough series vs. the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, with four hits in five at-bats, a career-high three doubles and also three RBI in the second game, while delivering an RBI-single for the fifth run in the series finale.

Catcher Endy Rodríguez had two hits and added three RBI in the second game, while left fielder Bryan Reynolds extended his MLB-leading on-base streak to 30 games and his hitting streak to 15 games.

It wasn't perfect from the Pirates offensively, but with the injuries they're dealing with to shortstop Konnor Griffin , center fielder Oneil Cruz and now first baseman Spencer Horwitz , they've had other players step up when called upon.

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