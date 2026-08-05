Pirates Explored Trade for Rockies All-Star Catcher

MILWAUKEE — The Pittsburgh Pirates have focused most of their trade deadline efforts towards the bullpen, but that doesn't mean they aren't looking to improve their lineup either.

The Pirates considered trading for Colorado Rockies All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman at some point near the Aug. 3 trade deadline, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic .

Goodman is one of the best catchers in baseball and is a surprising name for the Pirates to have connected to them, especially with their only previous position player links as right-handed hitting outfielders.

Landing Goodman would come as a massive surprise for the Pirates, but it's not a complete shock to see them explore a move for him.

Why the Pirates Would Trade for Goodman

There's always enticement amongst landing one of the better players in the sport and Goodman is exactly that on a Rockies team that isn't going anywhere.

Goodman is one of the better hitters over the past two seasons and is hitting .258/.329/.559 for an OPS of .888 in 102 games this season, with 99 hits, 16 doubles, 33 home runs and 65 RBI.

Jul 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) drives in a run with a base hit in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goodman's 33 home runs are second-most in baseball this season and the most of any non-designated hitter.

He also leads all catchers with 6 runs scored slugging percentage and OPS, ranks second in RBI and third in hits.

Goodman's power is incredibly desirable, with his 17.0% barrel rate amongst the highest in MLB and also a great bat speed of 75.3 mph, showing that there's a reason for his production at the plate.

The Pirates have had one of the better offenses in baseball this season, but the catcher position has left much to be desired.

Henry Davis, the first overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, still isn't hitting how the Pirates need him, slashing .175/.271/.325 for an OPS of .596 in 72 games and may never become the great hitter they anticipated him becoming.

Endy Rodríguez has had a solid, breakout season for the Pirates, batting .250/.366/.425 for an OPS of .791 in 40 games, but has an injury history that is a cause for concern, particularly after two surgeries on his right elbow over the previous two seasons.

Goodman joining the Pirates would give them a great bat, a reliable catcher, as he's avoided injury, and a player with three years of team control.

Will the Pirates Actually Trade for Goodman?

The competition to get Goodman will be fierce, as he's the top catching prospect available on the trade market, and other teams have even bigger needs at the position.

It's also unknown if the Rockies would want to part with Goodman, as he has three years of arbitration, and they are trying to become a contender once again, which wouldn't make sense if they part with the 26-year old.

Aug 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) looks on during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goodman will also command a big trade package, with his talent and years of team control, so it's a question of whether the Pirates would be willing to match what the Rockies would want.

It's not likely the Pirates add Goodman, as their desires for bullpen help and that right-handed outfield bat override making a big trade at catcher, but they could also add at the position from someone that won't cost as much.

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