Pirates Looking Into Angels Trade

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are approaching the trade deadline and are targeting some help on offense for the rest of the campaign.

The Pirates have shown trade interest in Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell, as a right-handed outfield bat, per Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic .

Adell is one of two right-handed outfield bats the Pirates are looking at ahead of the trade deadline, with Taylor Ward of the Baltimore Orioles another option.

It's an interesting name for the Pirates to have a connection to and shows that they want to bolster their strong offense, rather than just focus on addressing bullpen needs.

Why the Pirates Would Want Adell

Adell is a right-handed bat and an outfielder, in his third season playing more than 100 games and in his seventh season in the major leagues.

He has struggled this season, batting .239/.287/.395 for an OPS of .682 in 111 games, but there is a major difference for him in his right-left splits.

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) hits a double against the Athletics during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adell has excelled against left-handed pitching, slashing .303/.339/.571 for an OPS of .910, with 36 hits in 119 at-bats, two doubles, 10 home runs and 29 RBI, compared to his poor showing against right-handed pitching, slashing .215/.266/.328 for an OPS of .594 with just six home runs.

The Pirates need a right-handed bat, as they've struggled massively against left-handed pitching, going 10-23 against opposing southpaw starters.

Pittsburgh has a couple solid right-handed bats in third baseman Nick Gonzales, fourth in MLB with a .312 batting average, and rookie right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez , who is having a breakout year, but they need more against lefties.

The Pirates haven't gotten what they hoped for from designated hitter Marcell Ozuna , who is hitting .203/.286/.327 for an OPS of .613, they don't have shortstop Konnor Griffin, who is out with injury, and utility man Jared Triolo and catcher Henry Davis have both struggled this season.

It's a big problem for the Pirates, who have a heavy left-handed hitting lineup, making them susceptible to southpaws.

Signing Adell may not alleviate all those problems, but it would help them out in that area, giving them a better chance at wins in a tight, National League Wild Card race.

Will the Pirates Trade for Adell?

Adell does help address the Pirates' issues with left-handed pitching, but it's not the most impressive addition they could make either.

His hitting this season has been poor and he's not a great defensive player either in right field, where Valdez already occupies a spot.

Jul 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (55) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adell regularly strikes out and rarely walks, with just 16 walks to 108 strikeouts this season, as he's one of the most prolific swing-and-miss guys at the plate in MLB.

He has also dropped off dramatically from his 2025 season, where he hit 37 home runs, ninth-most in baseball, with his advanced metrics much worse this year.

Adell does have an extra year of control before becoming a free agent after the 2027 season, which could be beneficial for the Pirates in keeping the player, but also means that they'll have to part with more/better prospects for him.

The Angels are selling at the trade deadline and the Pirates could get Adell for cheaper, but the Angels may want more for their future as well.

Pittsburgh could end up as a landing spot for Adell come the end of the trade deadline and it'll surely be an interesting trade package if it does happen.

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