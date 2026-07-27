Pirates Share Endy Rodríguez News Before Diamondbacks Series

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into a crucial series vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks with a new update on one of their catchers.

Pirates manager Don Kelly announce pregame that they will activate catcher Endy Rodríguez off the 10-day injured list ahead of their series opener vs. the Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 27. Rodríguez won't start this game, but could come in later on.

Pittsburgh will option catcher Shawn Ross to Triple-A Indianapolis as the corresponding move, making space on the 26-man roster for Rodríguez.

The Pirates now have Rodríguez and Henry Davis as their main catchers, arguably their best catcher pairing this season.

Endy Rodríguez Excels with Pirates Before Injury

Rodríguez went on the injured list on July 8, retroactive to July 6, after a left glute strain, that has prevented him from playing over the last three weeks and 15 games.

He suffered the injury in the eighth inning of the 11-5 win over the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 5 after a single, with Henry Davis coming in place of him.

Jul 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez (13) hits the ball into play against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodríguez had an excellent first stint with the Pirates this season, coming up on May 12 after Joey Bart went out with a left foot infection.

He batted .260/.388/.470 for an OPS of .858 in 35 games, with 26 hits in 100 at-bats, six doubles, five home runs, 16 RBI and 21 walks to 29 strikeouts.

Rodríguez went down to Bradenton, Fla., where the Pirates Spring Training facility is, and got workouts in there, before going on his rehab assignment with Indianapolis.

He started two games with Indianapolis at catcher, with an RBI-double in the first game on July 24 and a walk in the second game on July 26, both coming vs. Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia Phillies).

Rodríguez asserted himself as the starting catcher and the Pirates now have their main option at back stop for the future, which Kelly was ecstatic about having him rer

"The way he swings the bat, the at-bats were professional," Kelly said pregame. "When you're talking about a guy that goes up there from both sides of the plate, I think just seeing him healthy has been such a positive. We all know what he can do from the bat, defensively he's been getting better and has gotten a ton better in the last couple years, even through injuries."

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