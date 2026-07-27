Pirates Face Crucial Series in NL Wild Card Race

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into the final two months of the season with hopes of making the postseason and find themselves gearing up for another incredibly important series.

The Pirates host the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park for a mid-week series, July 27-29, with both teams just one game apart in the National League Wild Card Race.

Pittsburgh trails Arizona by one game for the third NL Wild Card spot and could overtake them with a series win and even better, a sweep at home, as they already won two of three games at Chase Field, May 5-7, and would hold the series lead.

The Pirates could also fall further behind if they fail to perform against the Diamondbacks, making this one of their bigger series of the season.

NL Wild Card Race Before Diamondbacks Series

Team Record (%) Wild Card GA/GB Chicago Cubs 59-46 (.562) +4.5 Philadelphia Phillies 57-49 (.538) +2.0 Arizona Diamondbacks 55-51 (.524) -- Pittsburgh Pirates 54-52 (.509) 1.0 Washington Nationals 54-52 (.509) 1.0 St. Louis Cardinals 53-52 (.505) 1.5 San Diego Padres 53-53 (.500) 2.0 Miami Marlins 52-54 (.491) 3.0

The Pirates and Diamondbacks are both coming off a weekend when they lost their series, with the Pirates dropping two of three games to the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park and the Diamondbacks dropping two of three games to the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

Chicago extends their Wild Card lead to 4.5 games and the Nationals are also a game back, tied with the Pirates, but a spot below, as the Pirates won the season series , 4-3.

Jul 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) celebrates hitting a home run with left fielder Jake Mangum (28) against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The St. Louis Cardinals continue their downturn, losing two of three games to the Cincinnati Reds, marking just three wins in 11 games and just one game above .500, but still 1.5 games back.

One team that is still losing is the Miami Marlins , as the San Diego Padres swept them at loanDepot Park.

The Padres are now .500 again and just two games back, while the Marlins have lost 12 games in a row, two games below .500 and three games back.

It's a big mid-week for most of these teams, who are all playing important series and can bolster their standing in the Wild Card chase.

The Cardinals host the Cubs for a four-game series, the Marlins host the Philadelphia Phillies , who are two games ahead of the Diamondbacks, who then face the Pirates on the road.

Washington is the one team left out and they host the 2025 World Series runners-up in the Toronto Blue Jays, who have had a terrible season and are 48-58.

What Rest of Season Holds for Pirates

The Pirates have had an incredibly tough month of July, facing the likes of the Phillies, Nationals, Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers at home, both on top of the NL East and NL Central, the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees on the road, both in the AL Wild Card race, and the Cubs.

All of these teams are above .500 and competing for the postseason, but the Pirates have managed an 11-9 record so far.

Jul 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (left) and designated hitter Bryan Reynolds (10) greet first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (29) crossing home plate on a grand slam home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates face the Reds and Brewers on the road, each for a four-game series, and still have road series against the Cubs and Marlins, a west coast road trip vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers and Padres, home-and-away series with the Cardinals, plus a home series vs. the resurgent Boston Red Sox.

If the Pirates can keep this record where it's at and then take advantage of the poorer teams they play, they can stay in the Wild Card race and then earn that spot come the end of September.

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