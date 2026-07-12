Pirates Sweep First-Place Team Before All-Star Break

The Pittsburgh Pirates will enter the All-Star Break with some much-needed momentum after sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend. Pittsburgh improved their record to 50-47, marking the first time since 2016 that they've had a winning record heading into the Midsummer Classic.

After Friday night's game at PNC Park was postponed because of rain, the Buccos proceeded to win both games of Saturday's doubleheader. They took game one by a score of 7-6, with the bullpen holding on to the lead after a short outing from starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft.

Game two was another one-run affair, with the Pirates winning 3-2. Bryan Reynolds provided the game-winning RBI in the sixth inning. Again, the bullpen was able to keep its grip on a tight lead.

It was the Pirates first doubleheader sweep since April 29, 2023 at Washington. It was their first home doubleheader sweep since May 29, 2021 versus Colorado. Additionally, it was the first time that Pittsburgh won each leg of a doubleheader by one run since walk-off victories in both games on June 20,1983, vs. Chicago at Three Rivers Stadium.

More importantly, the two wins gave the Pirates a series victory over the first-place team in their division before they even took the field on Sunday. It would have been the perfect timing for a letdown spot, especially against a veteran team that rarely gets swept.

Sunday's Sweep

Instead, the Pirates beat the Brewers with an emphatic 14-5 victory. It sent the team into the All-Star Break with much-needed momentum and the continued confidence that they can be a playoff contender at the end of the season.

It was a perfect encapsulation of the much-improved offense that has helped turn around this team. After Sunday's game, they led Major League Baseball in runs scored - an unthinkable achievement just one year ago when they ranked 30th in runs scored.

On Sunday, the Pirates scored ten runs in the fourth inning. They scored seven runs before the Brewers recorded an out. Every Pirates starter had at least one hit in the game. The Buccos made the Brewers look like their pitchers were already on All-Star Break.

What's Next?

The Pirates join the MLB in All-Star weekend, where Paul Skenes and Braxton Ashcraft will head to the mound for the National League. Afterward, they return to regular season action against the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees.

With a 50-47 record heading into the All-Star break, Pittsburgh returns in the thick of the Wild Card race, and will look to keep momentum as they hunt for a playoff birth.

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