Pirates Get More Pitching Help

MILWAUKEE — The Pittsburgh Pirates greatly improved their bullpen at the trade deadline, but they also have one of their better relief pitchers back from injury.

The Pirates activated left-handed relief pitcher Evan Sisk off the 15-day injured list on Aug. 5, where he'll be available to pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

Pittsburgh optioned rookie right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel to Triple-A Indianapolis, as he pitched two innings in the 4-2 loss to the Brewers in the last game on Aug. 4.

Sisk's return coincides with the Pirates making a push for the postseason and gives them an important southpaw on their pitching staff.

What Sisk Gives the Pirates

Sisk was quite effective for the Pirates when they brought him up from Indianapolis on April 13, making him a key part of their bullpen.

He posted a 2.23 ERA over 32 games and 36.1 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts to 13 walks, a .231 BAA and a 1.18 WHIP, before he went on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation on July 4.

Apr 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Evan Sisk (48) throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sisk pitched in two games for Indianapolis on his rehab assignment and is ready to take on a role for the Pirates, as they are in the final two months of the season.

He is great at inducing weak contact, with his 84.6 mph average exit velocity tied for sixth-lowest, his 3.3 % barrel rate tied for 13th-lowest and his 31.1% hard-hit rate tied for 28th-lowest amongst MLB pitchers this year.

Sisk doesn't pitch with high velocity, averaging 91.1 mph on his sinker and 91.6 mph on his four-seam fastball, but he has a unique arm slot that allows him to deceive hitters and his extension makes it harder for hitters to see his sinker/fastball before it's too late.

His curveball has been excellent this season, a +3 value on Statcast , as he's posted a .103 BAA on it and just a 15.0% hard-hit rate.

The Pirates can use Sisk earlier in games, rather than high-leverage, as he can shut down opposing hitters early on and allow some of the other pitchers to continue later on for wins.

Pirates Bullpen Outlook Following Sisk Return

The Pirates have quite a different bullpen following the trade deadline, where they made four additions in four right-handed pitchers.

Pittsburgh landed Camilo Doval from the New York Yankees on Aug. 1 and then three players on Aug. 3, trade deadline day, in Lake Bachar of the Miami Marlins, Luke Weaver of the New York Mets and Kirby Yates of the Los Angeles Angels.

Jul 21, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Luke Weaver (30) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Doval, Weaver and Yates will occupy high-leverage roles, while Bachar will have a middle-relief role, taking on multiple innings.

Right-hander Yohan Ramírez and Bachar should work in middle relief, while both southpaws in Mason Montgomery and Gregory Soto will come in late in games, particularly Montgomery, who has been the closer.

Fellow right-handed Carmen Mlodzinski is still in the bullpen, but it's likely that he takes on a starting role again, as Mitch Keller just went on the 60-day injured list

The Pirates finally look like they have a strong bullpen this season and Sisk should play a big role in that down the stretch.

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