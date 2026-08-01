Pirates Reliever Dominates in First Rehab Assignment Outing

CINCINNATI — The Pittsburgh Pirates have missed the services of one of their more dependable relief pitchers, but he's getting ready to making his full comeback soon.

Pirates left-handed relief pitcher Evan Sisk began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on July 30 and pitched against Louisville (Cincinnati Reds) at Victory Field, marking his first outing in more than four weeks.

It was a great outing for Sisk, who threw just one inning, but posted two strikeouts and got a ground out in just 10 pitches in the third inning of a 12-7 win for Indianapolis.

The Pirates need their best arms healthy, especially after blowing another late lead to Cincinnati on July 31, and Sisk showing efficiency in this first rehab assignment appearance is crucial for them.

Sisk Works Back From Latest Injury

The Pirates southpaw has dealt with left elbow inflammation , which landed him on the 15-day injured list on July 4, retroactive to July 1, his last time pitching.

Sisk didn't come back to pitching initially, as they had to get him on a throwing progression, which he started on July 18.

May 20, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Evan Sisk (48) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates had him throw two bullpens, the second of which he completed by July 27 and general manager Ben Cherington anticipated he would get back to facing live hitting and then starting a rehab assignment.

Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said that Sisk was "making really nice strides," and anticipated him pitching for Indianapolis in this one, putting him on track for eventually pitching at the major league level in the near future.

Why Pirates Need Sisk Back

The Pirates are down to just two left-handed pitchers in Mason Montgomery and Gregory Soto, both of whom had great performances in July, but another southpaw never hurts.

Pittsburgh traded for left-handed relief pitcher Brandon Eisert from the Chicago White Sox back on July 10, but he gave up six runs over seven innings for a 7.71 ERA and they sent him down to Indianapolis on July 29.

Jul 22, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Brandon Eisert (14) pitches against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sisk also pitched well for the Pirates when he was healthy, posting a 2.23 ERA over 32 relief appearances and 36.1 innings pitched, 43 strikeouts to 13 walks, a .231 BAA and a 1.18 WHIP.

He also has a deceptive delivery, using his wind up and interesting arm slot to disguise pitches and catch hitters offguard, while also inducing weak contact.

The Pirates will make additions to their bullpen at the trade deadline , and having Sisk return in the coming week or so will also bolster that part of the pitching staff.

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