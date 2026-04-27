Pirates Give Encouraging News on Jared Triolo

PITTSBURGH — Jared Triolo hasn't featured for the Pirates in more than three weeks, but he's making strides towards a full return from injury.

Triolo is currently on a rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton, which he started on April 24, starting twice at second base, going 0-for-5, but walking twice in Bradenton's most recent game, stealing a base and scoring a run as well.

He suffered an injury to his patellar tendon back in the home opener vs. the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park on April 3 rounding third base on Konnor Griffin's RBI-double. He stayed in the game, but went on the 10-day injured list two days later.

It's a good start from Triolo, as he looks to make a full comeback from an injury that affects the knee and can impact base running and fielding as well.

Pirates GM Ben Cherington Gives Update on Triolo

Triolo is an important part of the Pirates team in 2026 and general manager Ben Cherington is someone that knows that all too well.

Apr 3, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Jared Triolo (19) in the batting cage before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Cherington spoke about Triolo on the Pirates Insider Show on 93.7 The Fan and said that they want him to play with Bradenton for a few games, before he starts moving up through the minor leagues to face better competition.

He also said that it's all looked good so far for Triolo, but they're still monitoring how he's moving, in terms of running the bases and how he plays defense.

Cherington is also anticipating that they'll move him up at some point this week for a higher level of competition.

“Yeah I think we’ll like to look to get a handful of games for him at least," Cherington said. '"...At some point, we’ll look to get him some at-bats against the higher level of the minor leagues. We’ll give him a few days, let him get back into his game, get back into some at-bats.

"Just really want to make sure he’s moving well. Running the bases, obviously the defensive part of his game is so important. He’s felt really good. He’s not feeling any effects. He’s run the bases, I think he stole a base the other night.

"So, all sides have been really positive. Now it’s just about sort of getting back into full baseball activity, baseball conditioning, making sure that knee is responding well to the base running and defensive elements of the game. So he’ll have a few more days on rehab assignment and some point we’ll get him at-bats at a higher level."

Why Jared Triolo is Important for the Pirates in 2026

Triolo is the best defender the Pirates have in their infield, aside from the likely eventual Gold Glove Award-winning shortstop in Konnor Griffin .

He has played fantastically around the infield, but his work at third base is top-notch, posting 13 defensive runs saved (DRS) and nine outs above average (OAA) in his career.

Triolo won a Gold Glove Award as a utility player in 2024 and was a finalist last season, but should've won as well.

Sep 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Jared Triolo (19) fields a ground ball for an out against Athletics catcher Willie MacIver (not pictured) during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates have used both Nick Gonzales and Nick Yorke at third base in his place, but Triolo is by far the better defender and will give the team a great left side of the infield, with Griffin to his side.

What Triolo has to do when he comes back is hit better, as he his career slash line is .236/.320/.344 for an OPS of .664.

Triolo will return to a competitive Pirates team, who are 16-12 to start the season and have playoff aspirations, which he will surely want to contribute to any way he can.

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