Pirates Place Former Gold Glover on Injured List

The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed an infielder on the injured list ahead of their series finale against the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park.

The club announced that Jared Triolo is headed to the 10-day IL with a right knee patellar tendon injury. As the corresponding move, the Pirates recalled Billy Cook from Triple-A Indianapolis after having previously optioned him upon bringing Konnor Griffin up to the majors.

ROSTER MOVES: The Pittsburgh Pirates today placed infielder Jared Triolo on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to April 4) with a right knee patellar tendon injury.



Outfielder Billy Cook has been recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 5, 2026

As the corresponding move, the Pirates recalled Billy Cook from Triple-A Indianapolis after having previously optioned him upon bringing Konnor Griffin up to the majors.

Triolo's Recent Numbers in Pittsburgh

A second-round pick out of the University of Houston in the 2019 MLB Draft, Triolo made his big league debut in 2023 and has remained a staple of Pittsburgh's infield ever since.

The 28-year-old has never put up gaudy numbers at the plate outside of his rookie year (.785 OPS in 209 plate appearances), but his defensive prowess and versatility has provided adequate value for the team.

Sep 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Jared Triolo (19) reacts after a play in the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Triolo won the National League Gold Glove for utilitymen in 2024 after posting three Outs Above Average, per Baseball Savant, and he logged six OAA in 2025.

He had played in six games for the Pirates this season until suffering his injury. Over that stretch, Triolo slashed .217/.308/.261 with -2 OAA.

Pirates' Current Infield Depth

Triolo started six of Pittsburgh's first seven games this year, spending five of those contests at shortstop and one at third base.

While he hasn't produced in any facet of the game so far in 2026, Triolo's absence is at least notable due to the fact that the Pirates might have to dig deeper down into their depth chart for reinforcements.

Griffin's presence, of course, does minimize that affect, as the top prospect in baseball has become Pittsburgh's everyday shortstop.

With Triolo out of the picture for the time being, Nick Gonzales is in line to continue receiving a lion's share of the reps at the hot corner, though Nick Yorke could push for playing time there as well.

Elsewhere around the infield, Brandon Lowe will remain the starter at second base amidst his hot start to the season, while Ryan O'Hearn and Spencer Horwitz are the two primary options at first base.

Cook also has prior experience at first, second and third base, though he's more of an outfielder these days.

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