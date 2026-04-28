Pirates' Jared Triolo Taking Next Step in Injury Rehab

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jared Triolo is ready to come back and make his mark this season following an injury setback.

Triolo was with the Pirates in the clubhouse at PNC Park ahead of the series opener vs. the St. Louis Cardinals on April 27, as he prepared for his rehab assignment moving from Single-A Bradenton to Double-A Altoona.

The 27-year old infielder hasn't played for the Pirates since the home opener vs. the Baltimore Orioles on April 3, as he injured his right patellar tendon, which he played through the rest of the game, before going on the 10-day injured list two days later.

Triolo didn't stay long in Pittsburgh before having to depart to Altoona, but was happy to see his teammates again.

"This is new to me," Triolo said. "It’s good. Everybody seems to be in good spirits. Clubhouse feels lively. Good to see everyone again."

How Triolo Has Progressed From His Injury

Triolo was with the team for a few days before he went down to Florida to start his rehab, where he resumed all baseball activities, then later started running the bases.

What the Pirates are most focused on with Triolo is how he is moving, particularly around the base paths and on defense, as the patellar tendon is where the knee is extending, particularly, as the connection between the knee cap and the tibia.

Sep 13, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jared Triolo (19) lays down a bunt for a single during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Triolo began his rehab assignment with Bradenton on April 24, where he went 0-for-5 in two games, but walked twice, stole a base and scored a run in the 6-3 win over Clearwater on April 26.

"It was good," Triolo said on finally getting back to playing again. "Just talking with some of those guys down there, they asked me a bunch of questions. Playing baseball is a lot of fun. So I had fun."

Triolo will now face higher competition at Double-A and then likely go and play for Triple-A Indianapolis before making his full return to the Pirates, but as of now, he feels great and ready to go.

"I think I have to play some back-to-back games, just for the longevity of a game," Triolo said. "Other than that, everything feels good. Defense and swing feel good. Running feels good."

Pirates Hoping to Get Triolo Back Soon

The Pirates would love to have Triolo back with them, especially with the season they're having at 16-13 and looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Triolo is great defensively around the infield, winning a Gold Glove Award as a utility player in 2024 and then was a finalist in 2025, with his ability to play all four spots.

Mar 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jared Triolo (19) fields a ground ball by New York Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (not pictured) during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

His play at third base is what sets him apart, posting 13 defensive runs saved (DRS) and nine outs above average (OAA) in his career at the position.

Pirates manager Don Kelly was glad to see Triolo back and that he is happy with his infielder's progression from injury, which should have him back as a permanent fixture in the clubhouse moving forward.

“Yeah it was one game and did it round third [base] and for him, it’s great to see him back<" Kelly said. "Everything’s going smooth so far. He’ll continue his rehab tomorrow and then we’ll see what it is. Mentally, that’s a tough thing to overcome, getting one game, he’s over at third and then he gets third but he’s a ball player. He’ll be ready to roll."

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