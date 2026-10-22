Pirates Prospect Hoping Defense Gets Him Major League Looks

PITTSBURGH — Defense is an important part of baseball, something the Pittsburgh Pirates know all too well and have tried to find ways to improve upon.

The Pirates named infielder Jesus Castillo as their Bill Mazeroski Defender of the Year , honoring the best defensive player in their farm system.

It's an honor that bodes well for Castillo, with Pirates rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin winning the Award in 2025, along with an MiLB Gold Glove Award .

Castillo hasn't made his MLB debut yet, but his defense could play a big role into him eventually doing that.

Castillo Excelling Defensively in Pirates Farm System

It was a wild season for Castillo, who played 100 games across five minor league levels in the Pirates farm system, mostly with Double-A Altoona (67 games) and Triple-A Indianapolis (25 games).

Castillo played seven different positions in 2026, all besides pitcher and catcher, showing his defensive versatility.

Indianapolis Indians right fielder Jesus Castillo (11) throws in a fly ball during a game against the Toledo Mud Hens celebrating the Indians’ 30th anniversary Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Victory Field in Indianapolis. The Indians fell to the Mud Hens 4-3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He was also strong defensively, with just nine errors in 288 chances for a .969 fielding percentage in 2026.

Jesus Castillo 2026 Fielding Stats

Position Games (Starts) Innings Played Right Field 30 (27) 221.2 Third Base 19 (18) 151.0 Second Base 18 (15) 134.0 Shortstop 12 (10) 91.0 Left Field 10 (10) 87.0 First Base 5 (4) 36.0 Center Field 4 (3) 28.0

Castillo doesn't have a preference for any position he plays; just wherever the team needs him at and he's ready to take the opportunity in front of him.

"It was a mental adjustment that I made because at some point, I wanted to play any specific position, but I know that I had the tools, I had the skills to do it, but it’s more like the willingness to do it," Castillo said through interpreter Jose Coralles.

"Just having that attitude and being ready, no matter where I am in the lineup, I'm gonna be ready and willing to play in that position. So it was a mental position that I made to be prepared for every position."

One player who Castillo looked up to is Freddy Galvis, former Philadelphia Phillies starting shortstop from 2016-18, a two-time National League Gold Glove Award nominee and whom he wanted to model his game after.

Aug 25, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis in a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

"Freddy Galvis is somebody that I looked up to when I was younger because of the same," Castillo said. "We have similar tools, and he took a lot of pride in his defense. So the way he prepared, the way he approached every inning, the preparation he had in every pitch. That's why I admired him so much right now."

Castillo made strides in 2026, finally reaching Triple-A for the first time, which gave him the chance to learn from the older players, especially those with MLB experience, whom he credited with helping him win the award.

It's been six seasons in the Pirates' farm system for Castillo, but he's finally starting to see the results of his hard work.

Where Castillo Wants to Get Better for 2027

The biggest challenge for Castillo this offseason is improving his offense, where he has struggled in his career.

Castillo has hit .242/.356/.290 for an OPS of .646 in 444 minor league games, and it was the same in 2026, .264/.333/.345 for an OPS of .678.

There were some gains this season, hitting five home runs, after just three combined through his first five seasons.

Castillo is much different than his listed weight, 195 pounds, not 145, which came from his hard work last winter.

“I think all this came from the offseason, all the work I put in the offseason," Castillo said. I worked a lot to gain more weight, to get stronger, to get more power. In the past, I was trying more to just put the ball in play. This year, I was going to home plate trying to damage. So I think that’s what changed this year and the positive impact I had offensively as well.”

Castillo is currently playing with Aguilas del Zulia in the Venezuelan Professional League, playing winter ball, which will help him stay ready for next season.

He is also set to represent his native Venezuela in the U-23 Baseball World Cup in Nicaragua, Nov. 6-15, before coming back to the United States to get ready for 2027.

"Playing with the Winter Ball team. Right now, I'm preparing to represent Venezuela, the U-23 [team], in Nicaragua. I'm very proud of being part of a Venezuelan national team because it has been a dream of mine since I was younger.

"So I'm very excited about this opportunity, and after the tournament, I'm gonna head home to the U.S., and I'm gonna prepare similar to what he did last year.

"I'm gonna focus, work with my trainers, with my dad, and focus more on my body and offensive side and defensive side because I believe the last offseason was one of the best I've had so far in my career, so I want to do something similar after I finish competing with Venezuela."