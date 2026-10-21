Pirates Announce Second Round of Minor League Awards

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had some top minor league performers this season and honored them for their hard work and dedication

The Pirates honored four minor leaguers on Oct. 21 for four different awards they hand out annually to the farm system.

Pittsburgh named Murf Gray as their Willie Stargell Slugger of the Year, Yordanny De Los Santos as their Omar Moreno Baserunner of the Year, Jesus Castillo as the Bill Mazeroski Defender of the Year and Derek Diamond as the Kent Tekulve Reliever of the Year.

All four players had strong seasons in 2026 and will look to use them to get even better heading into 2027.

Murf Gray Shows Off Incredible Power

The Willie Stargell Slugger of the Year honors the most powerful hitter in the Pirates' farm system, and Gray was certainly that.

Gray hit 32 home runs, the most of any Pirates minor leaguer, and tied for the fourth-most for any player in their farm system since 1999.

He hit eight home runs with Single-A Bradenton, 15 with High-A Greensboro and nine with Double-A Altoona , dominating at every level.

Gray, whom the Pirates took 73rd overall in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Fresno State, could be the next third baseman for the franchise, especially if he has a strong 2027.

Yordanny De Los Santos Grows in 2026

De Los Santos finished with 45 stolen bases on 61 attempts, leading all Pirates minor leaguers and well deserving of the Omar Moreno Baserunner of the Year Award.

He has been a strong basestealer throughout his time in the minor leagues, 14 stolen bases in 2022, 22 in 2023, 34 in 2024 and a career-high 51 in 2025.

De Los Santos had a strong season with Greensboro, batting .261/.333/.481 for an OPS of .814 in 87 games, with 94 hits, 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 63 RBI.

MLB Pipeline ranks De Los Santos 14th among the top 30 Pirates prospects, and he'll need to show his talents at Double-A Altoona next season.

Pittsburgh Pirates infield prospect Yordanny De Los Santos | Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Pirates

Castillo, Diamond Post Strong Seasons

There wasn't a better defensive player in the Pirates' minor leagues than Castillo, who can do just about everything asked of him.

Castillo played seven different positions, everything except for pitcher and catcher, while making just nine errors in 288 total chances, .969 fielding percentage, across 100 games over five different levels.

Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin won the Bill Mazeroski Defender of the Year Award last year and an MiLB Gold Glove Award , putting Castillo in good company.

Diamond was dominant on the mound across four minor league levels, posting a 7-0 record over 37 outings and two starts, a 2.48 ERA over 58 innings pitched, 57 strikeouts to nine walks, a .231 BAA and a 1.02 WHIP.

He spent most of his time at Triple-A, with a 5-0 record in 29 outings and two starts, a 3.14 ERA over 43 innings pitched, 39 strikeouts to eight walks, a .259 BAA and a 1.19 WHIP.

The sixth round draft pick out of Mississippi in 2022 could eventually find himself on the Pirates next season if he continues his work.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Derek Diamond | Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Pirates