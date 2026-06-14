Pirates' Konnor Griffin Reveals Next Step in Rehab

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't had their top rookie in shortstop Konnor Griffin for the past two weeks and he'll need more time before he makes his full return.

Griffin will head down to Florida for the next week, where he'll spend time rehabbing his forearm injury, according to Aiden Stepansky of MLB.com . He will likely train down in Bradenton where the Pirates have their Spring Training facility and their Single-A affiliate.

The Pirates are headed out for a west coast trip, where they'll take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, Calif., June 15-17 and then face off against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, June 19-21.

This will give Griffin a chance to focus fully on his rehab and not worry about travel, as the Pirates need their top young talent back on the field as quick as possible.

Overview of Griffin's Recovery, Injury

The Pirates placed Griffin on the 10-day injured list back on May 31 and he hasn't played for the Pirates since then, even though they can technically activate him to return.

Griffin is currently dealing with a low grade, forearm muscle strain, that is asyptomatic, which means he isn't feeling great pain in it, and also resolving, which means it's getting better and that he won't need surgery, as the ligament is stable.

May 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He began his throwing program back on June 10 at PNC Park, which Grifin starts off by throwing out to 90 feet.

It's akin to what a pitcher would do with a similar injury, as Griffin has to get strength back in his arm and make the throws that he did when he was at shortstop, without pain and with effectiveness.

Griffin will work with plyometrics, exercises that require great bursts of energy or explosive movements, that will strengthen his throwing arm, then also use of the weighted ball for similar results.

The Pirates don't want to risk further injury to Griffin, which is understandable, given he is just 20 years old and there is still more than half of the season remaining.

Griffin is able to serve as a pinch-hitter/designated hitter and pinch-runner, which he did in two games vs. the Minnesota Twins before going on the injured list, so those aren't issues he'll have to worry about.

Shortstop Jared Triolo has taken over shortstop in Griffin's absence, but the rookie's improved hitting in May, plus his speed on the basepaths and strong defensive work make him someone the Pirates need back soon.

The Pirates will hope that Griffin is ready for the next homestand, which sees the Pirates host the Seattle Mariners and the Cincinnati Reds from June 23-28.

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