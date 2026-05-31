Pirates Lose Konnor Griffin to Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates won't have one of their top young players for the near future and adapt without him.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said on The Pirates Insider Show that they are placing shortstop Konnor Griffin on the 10-day injured list, as they activate right fielder/first baseman Ryan O'Hearn off the 10-day injured list.

Griffin has dealt with a flexor strain to his right forearm , an injury that comes from overuse of the arm, something that can be common with a shortstop or primary defender.

Cherington said that they weren't confident that Griffin could play shortstop for their next series vs. the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, June 2-4, and with the designated hitter options they have, it's better he takes time off so that he gets healthy.

He also said that Griffin threw ahead of the series finale vs. the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park on May 31 and that Griffin has made progress, which is why Cherington believes that Griffin won't stay out injured for too long.

The Pirates had Griffin serve as designated hitter the past two games vs. the Twins at PNC Park, May 29-30, and he was also available as a pinch-runner vs. the Chicago Cubs in the series finale on May 28.

Griffin had success as the designated hitter for the Pirates these past two games, with four hits in nine at-bats, one double and one RBI in both victories.

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