Pirates Legend Andrew McCutchen Testing Out Post-MLB Career

PITTSBURGH — Andrew McCutchen has had an incredible playing career and could be headed towards a new chapter in his life.

McCutchen is joining SiriusXM's MLB Radio Network as a postseason analyst for the 2026 edition, giving him a chance to show off his knowledge to the baseball world.

He will appear twice a week, Wednesday and Thursday, on "Power Alley", making his debut on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.

It is already the Championship Series , with the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays battling out in the American League, plus the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers fighting in the National League, which should make for good content for McCutchen.

Could This Be Where McCutchen Pivots To Post-Baseball Career?

This isn't the first analyst gig that McCutchen has had this offseason, as he also joined MLB Network last week for their postseason coverage on the television side.

McCutchen spoke about what makes Tropicana Field, where the Rays play, so tough to win at for a road team, which player he thinks is the modern version of himself and broke down his swing mechanics and his favorite moments in his MLB career .

Sep 3, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He looked comfortable in this role, showing knowledge of the subject matter, a prerequisite, but also charisma and likeability that make him fit for a role on television.

McCutchen should do well on the radio as well this week, and if he does, it could give him an avenue to stay in the game after he's done playing.

Is McCutchen Close to Retirement?

McCutchen turned 40 on Oct. 10 and finished his 18th MLB season in 2026, where he played sparingly.

He signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers, made the Opening Day roster, but hit .192/.277/.260 for an OPS of .537 in 37 games, before being designated for assignment and released in late May.

May 6, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Andrew McCutchen (4) looks on during the national anthem before the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCutchen signed a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves in July, but they released him after just one month.

The Pirates legend spent two tenures with the franchise, 2009-17 and then 2023-25, with the first coming after being their 11th selection in the 2025 MLB Draft.

McCutchen has had an excellent career, a five-time All-Star (2011-15), four-time Silver Slugger Award winner (2012-15), Gold Glove Award winner in 2012 and the National League MVP In 2013.

He spent the last tenure with the Pirates playing mostly as a designated hitter, and if he goes anywhere else, that would likely be the role he would have.

This past season may convince McCutchen that this is it, especially after the Pirates moved on from him this last winter, and hang up his cleats, marking one of the greatest careers in franchise history.

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