PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have pieces for a strong bullpen, but they still need to make some offseason additions to bolster it.

The Pirates had a terrible bullpen for most of 2026, with important relief pitchers regressing and others taking time to adjust to new roles, playing a big role in their missing the playoffs.

Pittsburgh benefited from the trade deadline , but they can still find ways to improve their bullpen.

The Atlanta Braves non-tendered right-handed relief pitcher James Karinchak ahead of the Nov. 20 deadline , making him a free agent.

Karinchak should be someone the Pirates pursue and give a chance to play a big role in their bullpen.

Why Pirates Should Sign Karinchak

Karinchak hasn't pitched consistently in the major leagues since 2023, but the Pirates could bring him back to his best form.

He was a big part of the Cleveland Guardians' bullpen in the first part of the decade, posting a 3.10 ERA over 174 appearances and 165.2 innings pitched from 2019 to 2023, with a 1.18 WHIP and 13.7 K/9.

Apr 23, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher James Karinchak (99) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Karinchak is a simple pitcher, throwing a four-seam fastball and a curveball, but he executed both pitches well when he was healthy.

He averaged around 19 to 20 inches of induced vertical break (IVB) on his fastball, three to four inches above average, which indicates great rise on the pitch, resulting in more swing-and-miss.

Karinchak posted some of the best whiff rates in baseball when he was healthy, and could do the same with an extended run back in the major leagues.

His delivery is more unusual than what you would normally see from an MLB pitcher, with a big windup/kick and a high arm angle, ranging around 64-69 degrees when he was healthy.

Karinchak also brought some flair when he took the mound with the Guardians, strutting off the mound prideful and boasting following a strikeout.

This happened quite a bit, as Karinchak posted a 36.3% strikeout rate from 2020 to 2023, the seventh-best among MLB relief pitchers.

He's lowered his arm slot and has been more reserved with the Atlanta Braves in 2026, but the Pirates could work with him and get him back to that confident, dominant pitcher he once was.

James Karinchak is bringing the ENERGY ⚡️



(via @BallySportsCLE)pic.twitter.com/0owqwxXAJm — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 11, 2023

Would Pirates Actually Sign Karinchak?

Karinchak missed all of 2024 with right shoulder inflammation, didn't pitch in the major leagues in 2025 and featured in just nine games for the Braves in 2026.

His strikeout rate was also down with the Braves, 21.6% in 2026 from 30.6% in 2023, but he still posted a good BAA (.129) and WHIP (0.93), so there is hope he could get back to his best form.

This would be more of a reclamation project for the Pirates, but one that would be worth it, especially if Karinchak comes on a minor league deal.

Pittsburgh can't sign all of the top relief pitchers in free agency or land them by trade, so adding some low-risk, high-reward arms would be good to create depth in the minor leagues and get them ready to pitch across the 162-game season.

The Pirates have other roster priorities this offseason, but signing someone like Karinchak should be an easy decision.