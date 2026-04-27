Pirates Look to Remain Perfect in Division Series

PITTSBURGH— The Pirates return from Milwaukee with something they had not accomplished in nearly a decade. It may not have been a sweep, but something almost as telling. They won a series at American Family Field for the first time since July 2024, and in doing so, they extended a streak that has quietly become the most surprising story of their early season: they have not lost a division series yet.

Three NL Central series. Three wins. All on the road.

The Pirates have taken series from the Reds in Cincinnati, the Cubs in Chicago, and now the Brewers in Milwaukee. It is only the third time in franchise history that Pittsburgh has opened a season by winning three straight series against division opponents, a feat previously accomplished by the 2014 club that reached the postseason and the 2018 team that secured the organization's last winning record. Both of those squads finished with winning records. Both gave the city reason to believe.

Now the Pirates return to PNC Park with a chance to make it four straight.

Their overall record sits at 16-12, good for third in a crowded NL Central where every team has climbed above .500. The St. Louis Cardinals arrive at 14-13, tied for last place but dangerously close to the pack. And while the division race will not be decided in April, the Pirates have already accomplished something meaningful, as they have proven they can beat the teams directly in front of them, in their ballparks, under early pressure.

The Cardinals series is different. It is the first division series at home. It is a chance to extend a streak that, if maintained, would continue to give Pirates fans confidence for a lively summer in Pittsburgh. And it is further proof that whatever is happening in Pittsburgh this season is trending in a direction no one outside the clubhouse expected.

The franchise has searched for years for a foothold in the division. Since their last winning season in 2018, the Pirates have been buried by the Cardinals, the Brewers, and more recently the Reds and Cubs. They have been an afterthought in September. This year, through the first three weeks, they have been anything but.

Winning three straight road series against the NL Central is not a guarantee of October baseball. But it is a small step toward where the Pirates ultimately want to go. And it is a clear signal that the losing culture of recent seasons may finally be fading.

With first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m . Monday at PNC Park, here are the key stats, probable pitchers and players to watch, as the Pirates try to extend their division series winning streak to four.

Apr 22, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) throws to first base to retire Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards (not pictured) during the second inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Key Stats

Pirates Pitching: 1.10 WHIP over last seven days is fourth in MLB

Stumbling St Louis: 19 runs over last seven days is last in MLB

The Pirates and Cardinals have met a total of 2,534 times. The Pirates the series 1,281-1,229-24.

Probable Pitchers & Matchups

Game 1: Monday, 6:40 PM EDT at PNC Park

PIT: LHP Mason Montgomery (1-0, 3.97 ERA, 21 K)

STL: RHP Dustin May (3-2, 5.84 ERA, 20 K)

Key Battle: May vs Pirates CF Oneil Cruz (1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI in 3 career AB against May)

Game 2: Tuesday, 6:40 PM EDT at PNC Park

PIT: TBD ( Braxton Ashcraft on bereavement list; could be activated before)

on bereavement list; could be activated before) STL: RHP Kyle Leahy (2-3, 5.63 ERA, 15 K)

Key Battle: Leahy vs Pirates SS Konnor Griffin (First career matchup)

Game 3: Wednesday, 6:40 PM EDT at PNC Park

PIT: RHP Bubba Chandler (1-2, 4.88 ERA, 21 K)

STL: RHP Andre Pallante (2-2, 4.26 ERA, 20 K)

Key Battle: Pallante vs Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds (2 HR, 4 RBI in 23 career AB against Pallante)

Game 4: Thursday, 12:35 PM EDT at PNC Park

PIT: RHP Paul Skenes (4-1, 2.48 ERA, 30 K)

STL: RHP Hunter Dobbins (First appearance this season)

Key Battle: Skenes vs Cardinals 2B JJ Wetherholt (First career matchup)

Players to Watch

SP Paul Skenes (PIT): Took perfect game into 7th inning in last start (7 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 7 K)

IF Nick Gonzales (PIT): .435/.480/.478, 10 H, 1 2B, 2 RBI over last seven days

OF Nathan Church (STL): .421/.429/1.053, 4 HR, 7 RBI over last seven days

SP Andre Pallante (STL): 5.1 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 8 K in last start

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