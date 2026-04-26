Bryan Reynolds Makes Pirates History vs. Brewers

PITTSBURGH — Bryan Reynolds is the longest tenured member of the Pittsburgh Pirates and is starting to make his mark in franchise history.

Reynolds set the record for the most RBI for a switch hitter in Pirates history, with his RBI-single off of Milwaukee Brewers left-handed pitcher Angel Zerpa in the top of the 10th inning to make it 4-3 in the eventual 6-3 win.

He eclipsed former Pirates third baseman/right fielder Bobby Bonilla, who hit 499 RBI over six seasons from 1986-91, and he tied Bonilla with an RBI-single in the 8-4 win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 22.

Reynolds getting to set this record with the go-ahead run was even more sweet, as it secured the series win for the Pirates, their third over a National League Central Divisional opponent this season, the first time they've won their first three road series vs. divisional foes since 1994.

Bryan Reynolds' Career with the Pirates So Far

The Pirates added Reynolds and in a trade with the San Francisco Giants on Jan. 15, 2018, which saw them send Andrew McCutchen the other way.

Reynolds made his MLB debut with the Pirates on April 20, 2019 and has been with the team ever since, making this his eighth year at the major league level.

He has been a two-time All-Star in 2021 and 2024 and signed an eight-year, $106.75 million contract extension on April 25, 2023, which was the largest contract in Pirates history and the largest for a outfielder drafted out of college.

Apr 25, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) hits an RBI single during the tenth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

He featured mostly in left field his first two seasons (2019-20), in center field the following two seasons (2021-22), back to left field the following two years, (2023-24), right field in 2025 and then back to left field in 2026, with Ryan O'Hearn playing in right field mostly.

Reynolds has had a solid career with the Pirates, slashing .271/.347/.457 for an OPS of .804 in 975 games played, 518 runs scored, 990 hits, 197 doubles, 30 triples, 141 home runs and 501 RBI.

He has the ninth-most home runs in Pirates history and his 501 RBI rank 27th overall.

Stat Total Pirates Ranking Home Runs 141 Ninth Slugging % .457 Tied-23rd OPS .804 24th Doubles 197 26th RBI 501 27th Walks 385 28th Hits 990 37th Games Played/Runs 975/518 38th On-Base % .347 Tied-42nd Batting Average .271 Tied-66th

Reynolds now has the benefit of a lineup with fellow All-Stars in O'Hearn and second baseman Brandon Lowe , center fielder Oneil Cruz who has greatly improved in 2026 and other players like first baseman Spencer Horwitz, rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin, Nick Gonzales, who have also contributed.

The Pirates are 16-11 so far through the first 27 games of the season and Reynolds is looking to help the franchise make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!