Pirates Using Spot Start to Set Up Wilber Dotel vs. Cardinals

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will begin their homestand with an interesting approach towards how they'll set their pitchers up.

Left-handed pitcher Mason Montgomery will serve as the starting pitcher for the Pirates in the series opener vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 27. Pirates manager Don Kelly said that right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel will get a bulk role as well in this game.

Montgomery will most likely get the first inning for the Pirates, something he did vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 15.

Dotel will the come in and take on the amount of innings a starter normally would following Montgomery, which right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski did vs. the Nationals, throwing six scoreless in the 2-0 win.

Why the Pirates Are Making This Move

Montgomery excelled in it prior vs. the Nationals and it also means he faces the top of the order vs. the Cardinals.

Apr 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mason Montgomery (46) throws a pitch in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have two left-handed batters of the first three that Montgomery will face in second baseman JJ Wetherholt, who will leadoff, and first baseman Alec Burleson, who will hit third.

Montgomery has been excellent against left-handed batters, with a .143 batting average allowed and 10 strikeouts over 15 batters faced.

He has also pitched well recently, with seven straight scoreless outings over 6.2 innings, making him an important part of the Pirates bullpen.

Montgomery getting the spot start also takes pressure off of Dotel, a rookie, who has made just two MLB appearances and threw less than 15 innings at Triple-A Indianapolis before his call-up.

What to Expect From Dotel

The Pirates have high expectations for Dotel, as he's one of their better pitching prospects and someone that has grinded his way through the minor leagues for this opportunity.

Apr 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wilber Dotel (66) pitches in his major league debut against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Dotel would normally have spent most if not all of 2026 in Triple-A, but the Pirates needed a starting pitcher that wasn't in their rotation that they could rely on, especially with both left-hander Hunter Barco and right-hander José Urquidy stretching out as starters in Triple-A.

He spent most of his time as a starting pitcher in the minor leagues, with 84 starts in 98 appearances and last coming out of the bullpen in 2023. He made 25 starts with High-A Greensboro in 2024 and 27 starts with Double-A Altoona in 2025, working towards having that role when he made the regular season.

Dotel is an imposing figure, standing 6-foot-3 and 223 pounds and has had to prove he's belonged at each level, after he signed for $65,000 at 18 years old from the Dominican Republic.

He has a good fastball, which he's averaged 97.1 mph so far and can reach 100 mph with it, while also throwing a cutter, slider and changeup that make for a solid pitch mix.

Dotel will have to take on a decent workload vs. the Cardinals, but he's increased his innings pitched every year, including almost by 100 pitches from 2022 to 2025.

The Pirates will want Dotel to go at least five innings vs. St. Louis, a big ask for a young pitcher, but a challenge that Dotel should relish.

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