Pirates Make First Roster Moves of September

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are now in their final month of the regular season and made some moves that they hope will bolster their roster.

The Pirates recalled left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert from Triple-A Indianapolis and selected the contract of catcher Christian Bethancourt from Indianapolis, adding him to both the 28-man roster and the 40-man roster.

Pittsburgh also transferred catcher Endy Rodríguez from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list, following his season-ending surgery on his left hip labrum, making space for Bethancourt on the 40-man roster.

The Pirates, like all MLB teams, have two extra roster spots in September, so they don't have to option anyone to Triple-A for these moves.

Why The Pirates Made These Moves

MLB teams get two extra players for September, as rosters expand from 26 to 28 players for the last month of the regular season.

The Pirates add a pitcher and a position player, one that will give the bullpen an extra arm and the other some help at catcher.

Aug 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; against Chicago Cubs catcher Christian Bethancourt (60) hits an RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Eisert gives the Pirates four left-handed pitchers in the bullpen, alongside closer Mason Montgomery, Evan Sisk and Gregory Soto.

Bethancourt is an extra catcher for the Pirates, who had just Henry Davis and rookie Rafael Flores Jr. on the 40-man roster.

The Pirates lost Rodríguez to injury, traded Joey Bart to the Atlanta Braves on June 18 and designated Shawn Ross for assignment, who the New York Mets picked up.

Pittsburgh now has more depth in the bullpen and at catcher, especially if there is an injury to either Davis or Flores.

What Pirates Get in Moves

Eisert came in a trade with the Chicago White Sox on July 10, along with shortstop Jacob Gonzalez, as the Pirates sent the 34th overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft and left-handed pitching prospect Jaden Woods.

He struggled during his time with the Pirates, posting a 7.71 ERA over seven innings pitched, with a .345 batting average allowed and a 2.00 WHIP.

Jun 6, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Brandon Eisert (53) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates optioned him to Indianapolis on Aug. 4, and he has been much better, posting a 2.08 ERA over 10 appearances and 13.0 innings pitched, 18 strikeouts to three walks, a .093 BAA and a 0.54 WHIP.

Bethancourt also joined in a trade on Aug. 19, but after the New York Yankees designated him for assignment two days before.

He hasn't played in MLB since late 2024 with the Chicago Cubs, but has 428 games of experience over eight seasons and is a solid third option for the Pirates to have.

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