Rafael Flores Jr. Makes Insane Pirates History

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates needed someone to step up offensively against the Detroit Tigers and they got just that from Rafael Flores Jr.

The Pirates rookie catcher/first baseman hit two solo home runs off the bench in the 4-3 comeback win over the Tigers in the series finale at PNC Park on Aug. 19.

Flores hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to 3-2 and then tied the game in the ninth inning at 3-3, setting up second baseman Brandon Lowe for the walk-off home run two hitters later.

He became the first-ever Pirates player to come off the bench and hit two home runs in the history of the franchise (since 1887).

Flores Stepping Up in Massive Way for Pirates

The Pirates acquired Flores in the David Bednar trade with the New York Yankees at last year's deadline as a right-handed power bat who can play catcher and first base.

Flores took a while to show that, but this past week has been his best at the major league level, hitting five home runs over the past seven games and all coming in wins for the Pirates.

Aug 13, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. (43) hits a three-run home run in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He hit two three-run home runs in the 13-1 win over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on Aug. 13 and then hit a solo home run in the second inning of the 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park on Aug. 17, giving him three home runs in three at-bats.

Flores hasn't just hit these home runs, he's crushed them, sending them hard off the bat and far into the stands.

Rafael Flores Jr. Home Runs (Exit Velocity + Distance)

Home Run Exit Velocity Distance Marlins (Eighth Inning) 106.3 mph 384 feet Marlins (Ninth Inning) 101.4 mph 399 feet Red Sox 100.3 mph 373 feet Tigers (Seventh Inning) 106.4 mph 422 feet Tigers (Ninth Inning) 110 mph 431 feet

His two home runs vs. the Tigers were even more impressive, hitting his first one into the second level of the bleachers in left field and then the second one onto the third level of the left field rotunda.

“It’s awesome," Flores said on his home runs. "It’s what I’ve worked for my entire life. I’ve worked to be in those positions. I just want to help win. Like I said earlier, as long as I can help win and just be here, I’m happy with that.”

His recent power outburst has been more impressive with how he only had four home runs in 65 games at Triple-A Indianapolis and has six home runs in 19 games with the Pirates.

Flores' attributes this to seeing the ball better at PNC Park, due to its picturesque views, describing the ballpark as "sick," but also by figuring out better ways to use his body, particularly with his swing, that's shown quick results.

“Less is more," Flores said on his approach at the plate. "I’m trying to swing as hard as I can sometimes when in reality I don’t need to. I just can put barrel on ball and I’m strong enough to hit it out of the ballpark or hit a hard line drive. That’s all I’m really trying to do, hit the ball hard. If it goes over the wall, great. If it doesn’t, I’m hitting the ball hard anyways.”

Flores Growing as Catcher for Pirates

One of the biggest questions for Flores is whether he can stay at catcher going forward, or will he move to just being a first baseman and/or designated hitter.

Flores has found success behind the plate, particularly in his last three starts, with just six runs given up over 27 innings (2.00 ERA) and only three runs given up by starting pitching in 22 innings (1.23 ERA).

Jun 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. (43) looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has caught Braxton Ashcraft twice, who threw the first complete game in his career vs. the Marlins, just 85 pitches and 10 strikeouts for an historic performance, plus in his last start vs. the Tigers on Aug. 18, eight innings and 80 pitches, almost another complete game .

Flores complimented Ashcraft for his execution and that they've been on the same plan together, which has led to great success between the two.

"It’s kind of easy seeing what a hitter is trying to do with 100," Flores said after Ashcraft's last start. "He’s either trying to hit it or he’s not. If he’s not trying to hit it, we’re going to keep going to it. If he is trying to hit it, it’s working with the hitter. He’ll tell you what to throw. That’s what we’ve been doing. It’s hard to hit 100 when you have a banger of a curveball and a slider and sinker that runs in on your hands."

Flores also caught Jared Jones in his start vs. the Red Sox on Aug. 15, who gave up just one run over five innings, coming after two rough outings prior in the month.

Jones credited Flores with forcing him to use his changeup more than just relying on his fastball and slider, which he had great success with

"Flo' clicked the button and I really don't like shaking, so I just said 'Eff it, throw it," Jones said postgame. "But yeah, got me out of some sticky situations and into some leverage counts when I was behind, so. Really happy with it tonight."

Flores becoming a valuable catcher and a home run hitter will give him many more opportunities over the final six weeks of the season.

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