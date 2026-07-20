Pirates Showing Faith in Billy Cook During Yankees Series

NEW YORK — The Pittsburgh Pirates have needed different players to step up this season and one outfielder came through in a big way and earned more playing time for it.

The Pirates have Billy Cook starting in center field and batting ninth ahead of their series opener vs. the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 20.

Cook played a big role in the 7-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on July 19, and this marks the first time this season he's earned starts in back-to-back games.

“Yeah earned it and with the doubleheader on Saturday and[Jake] Mangum playing the doubleheader and Sunday, all the games, just trying to keep Billy in there," Pirates manager Don Kelly said pregame. "Had a good game and to give Mang’, he’ll be ready later if we need him.”

Pirates Getting Best From Billy Cook in 2026

The Pirates have had a slew of injuries this season and currently have four of their main lineup pieces out in catcher Endy Rodríguez , first baseman Spencer Horwitz, shortstop Konnor Griffin and center fielder Oneil Cruz.

Cook has found himself in an interesting position, as it's likely he would be down at Triple-A Indianapolis, but instead, has an important role on the Pirates this season.

Apr 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Billy Cook (25) catches the final out of the eighth inning on a ball hit by Washington Nationals shortstop Nasim Nuñez (not pictured) to leave the bases loaded at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates have mostly had Cook come in as a pinch-runner late in games or also as a late-inning defensive substitution, usually taking over in center field

Cook will start just his 10th game this season, but this is his 53rd game play in 101 games for the Pirates, featuring in almost half of the team's games.

His last game vs. the Guardians was his best yet, with a career-high three hits in four at-bats, including an RBI-single to put the Pirates up 1-0 in the second inning, a triple he scored on in the fifth inning to make it 2-1 and another RBI-single in the sixth inning to make it 4-1 and then scored after he stole second base, 5-1.

Cook also showed off his defensive skills, getting a double play on a fly ball from Guardians first baseman Kyle Manzardo and then throwing out designated hitter Chase DeLauter in the fourth inning to keep it at 1-1.

He displayed his speed and fielding that the Pirates value him for and his hitting against left-handed pitching, which they also need in their lineup going forward.

It's a big opportunity for Cook to show he deserves more time and if he can do well against the Yankees, the Pirates will keep playing him.

Pirates Lineup vs. Yankees

Player Position Batting Side Nick Gonzales Third Base Right Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Bryan Reynolds Left Field Switch Esmerlyn Valdez Right Field Right Ryan O'Hearn First Base Left Marcell Ozuna Designated Hitter Right Jared Triolo Shortstop Right Henry Davis Catcher Right Billy Cook Center Field Right

The Pirates once again a left-handed starting pitcher in Yankees' Ryan Weather, prompting a lineup with six right-handed batters, a switch hitter and two left-handed hitters in second baseman Brandon Lowe and first baseman Ryan O'Hearn .

Lowe comes back in the lineup after not starting, with Nick Gonzales moving back to third base and Jared Triolo headed to shortstop.

Jul 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) celebrates his single in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzales will also leadoff for the eighth time this season and has been great over the past 30 days, leading all MLB hitters with 32 hits and a .376 batting average, plus ranking second with a .459 on-base percentage.

Marcell Ozuna comes in at designated hitter, as Bryan Reynolds returns to left field and Mangum gets a rare day off.

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