Pirates' Mason Montgomery's Incredible Streak Ends

DETROIT — Mason Montgomery has excelled as the Pittsburgh Pirates' closer, but his most recent game is one he'll hope to forget soon.

Montgomery blew a 3-1 lead for the Pirates in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers, giving up three runs, including a walk-off two-run home run to designated hitter Eduardo Valencia, in a 4-3 defeat at Comerica Park on Sept. 26.

Those earned runs represented the first Montgomery allowed in two months, ending streaks of 25 games and 24.2 innings without giving up a run.

Montgomery was close to keeping this streak through the end of the season, but it's still a remarkable feat for the southpaw.

Montgomery Dominant During Incredible Streak

Montgomery last gave up runs exactly two months ago, July 26, against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, with designated hitter Seiya Suzuki smashing a two-run home run in the ninth inning.

He still managed to earn the save, an 8-7 win, and that started his streak , turning into one of the best closers in baseball.

Sep 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mason Montgomery (46) delivers the ball during the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Montgomery allowed just nine hits, seven walks and two intentional walks against 92 batters faced, with 37 strikeouts, a .107 BAA and a 0.65 WHIP.

He ranked amongst the best relief pitchers during this stretch, tied for the second-lowest WHIP, third-lowest BAA, fourth-highest strikeout percentage (40.2%), tied for the sixth-most strikeouts and tied for the ninth-highest K/9 (13.50).

Montgomery also was a perfect 15-for-15 save opportunities, with Cincinnati Reds right-handed pitcher Emilio Pagán being the only other pitcher to do the same during this stretch.

His 25 scoreless appearances are also the most for any Pirates pitcher in the same season in the Modern Era (Since 1901), eclipsing former All-Star Mark Melancon's 23 in 2015.

Montgomery Discusses Streak Ending

It was a disappointing end to the streak for Montgomery, who has been so dominant, especially with it coming on a curveball over the middle of the plate to Valencia.

Montgomery has enjoyed it, regardless of the loss to the Tigers, and was happy with how he pitched.

Sep 20, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Mason Montgomery (46) pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It’s a lot of fun," Montgomery said. "Obviously, good results are fun. I’m grateful for it. It’s nice that I got some luck, for sure, but I was throwing the ball well and had that little consistency. I kind of gave myself some room for error. But it is going to end at some point.”

Montgomery didn't allow himself to be consumed by the streak, like fans and media may do, focusing solely on the task at hand whenever he's on the mound.

“I try not to count it," Montgomery said. "I know other people are going to. I just try to take it one day at a time, so it’s maybe a little tough at times … but one day at a time.”

It was a great ending to the season for Montgomery, whom the Pirates acquired in the trade with the Tampa Bay Rays last offseason along with second baseman Brandon Lowe and outfielderJake Mangum.

Montgomery had some tough outings early on, but improved his arsenal and worked with pitching coach Bill Murphy to become the dominant closer he was towards the end of 2026.

The Pirates want to correct their failures this season and make the playoffs in 2027, and they'll need Montgomery at his best to do so, which he's confident he can accomplish.

“I learned that I can do it at a high level," Montgomery said on being a closer. "I have the confidence in myself. Now, I’ve proven to myself a little bit that the stuff is there, the results were there. I’m excited to see where it goes.”

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