Pirates May Have Unearthed Prospect Gem

Triston "Murf" Gray’s first professional season with the Pittsburgh Pirates has opened with a stretch that exceeds most expectations for a Competitive Balance Round pick. The third baseman, currently on the Bradenton Marauders, has been one of the best hitters in Low-A to start the year. It may be time to consider new challenges for the prospect by promoting Gray to High-A.

Selected 73rd overall in the 2025 draft out of Fresno State, the 22-year-old Gray entered the 2026 season with a clear scouting profile: a 6-foot-4 right-handed hitter with above-average raw power but significant questions about his chase rate and long-term defensive position.

Through his first 85 plate appearances, however, the results have been notably strong. Currently ranked by MLB.com as the Pirates 18th ranked prospect, Gray could skyrocket up that list by mid-season if he keeps hitting like he has been.



The Impressive Numbers

As of the end of April, Gray’s statline includes 30 hits in 85 at-bats, good for a .353 batting average. He has scored 15 runs and driven in 21. His on-base percentage stands at .434, supported by a walk rate that has been better than anticipated given his college history.

His OPS of .987 is driven largely by three home runs and several extra-base hits to the pull side, consistent with his pre-draft scouting report. It should be noted that two of his three home runs so far have been to the opposite field. He has not attempted a stolen base, aligning with evaluations that note his below-average speed.



Murf Gray has had a fantastic start to his professional career.



In 54 PA's, Gray has a 228 wRC+, the 3rd highest mark in Minor League Baseball to start the year. He recently had a 2 HR, 7 RBI game against the Tampa Tarpons & has shown a very balanced batted ball profile. pic.twitter.com/8ByEQaQ41y — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) April 18, 2026

Gray’s 2026 MLB.com scouting report, written before the season, highlighted two main concerns: a 32 percent chase rate in his final college season and a 19 percent miss rate.

Beyond the Numbers

Early data from Bradenton suggests the chase rate has dropped roughly four points to 28 percent, while his miss rate has declined to 14 percent. These improvements, while drawn from a small sample, are encouraging for the Pirates’ player development staff. However, his overall swing rate remains high compared to league average, and opposing pitchers may begin to attack him with off-speed pitches below the zone.



Defensively, Gray played exclusively at third base at Fresno State, where his arm strength was considered a viable tool for the position. His lack of first-step quickness and overall foot speed have limited his defensive impact, noted in the scouting report. Through 11 games at third base for Bradenton, he has committed one error. The organization has not yet moved him to first base, but pre-draft reports indicated that as a possible outcome if his defense does not improve.



Murf Gray shows off the arm and sends us to the bottom of the 4th. #ItAllBeginsInBradenton⚾️🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/8NjwgM5gVi — Bradenton Marauders (@The_Marauders) April 10, 2026

So far, Gray has produced consistently against both left-handed and right-handed pitching, a testament to his .353 batting average. His 21 RBIs lead the Marauders through the first three weeks of the season.

The Pirates’ front office has not made any public statements about Gray’s timeline, but evaluations from the first month of Single-A play indicate his bat is still clearly ahead of his glove.

There's clearly a base that the team can build around for Gray to become a full-time big leaguer. The 2026 minor league season is still early, and pitchers in professional baseball are known to adapt quickly to aggressive hitters. For now, Gray’s production provides a positive early return on the Pirates’ Competitive Balance selection.

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