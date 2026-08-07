Pirates' Nick Gonzales Bat Overshadowing Learning Curve

The Pittsburgh Pirates grabbed headlines during Major League Baseball's trade deadline for their retooled bullpen . But it's their bats that put them in position to be buyers for a playoff push.

The Pirates have had a complete turnaround offensively in 2026, and one of the catalysts is Nick Gonzales. The former first-round pick has blossomed into one of the most consistent hitters in baseball. His .309 batting average ranks fifth in the entire league, placing him in an elite group of only six players currently hitting above the .300 mark.

While his bat has been a revelation, his glove at a new full-time position is still a work in progress, creating a fascinating contrast for the player and the franchise.



July Performance

July was a month for the ages for the 27-year-old Gonzales. He slashed an incredible .388/.438/.544, a stretch that helped Pittsburgh to a .267 team average for the month, their highest of the season thus far.

In that month alone, he collected 40 hits, including seven doubles and three home runs, driving in 14 runs. For a player known primarily for his contact hitting, it was his most productive power month, demonstrating a growing ability to deliver the longball.



Gonzales was recognized by MLB for his superb four weeks by being named to the Team of the Month for July. He has quite some company on the team -- Drake Baldwin, Willson Contreras, CJ Abrams, Pete Crow-Armstrong, James Wood and Yordan Alvarez were All-Stars this season.

Presenting your Team of the Month for July ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/YEjRCjeCFO — MLB (@MLB) August 4, 2026

This hot streak has been the culmination of years of adjustments at the plate. After being drafted seventh overall in 2020, Gonzales has tinkered with his swing, working to get into a consistent approach. He has refined his bat path and improved his ability to let the ball travel, leading to a career-high 28.0% rate of balls hit to the opposite field. This approach has also helped him handle fastballs better than ever before, with a .339 average against them in 2026.



Hot Corner Questions

However, this offensive ability has been developed at the expense of his defense in 2026. This season marks Gonzales' first full year as an everyday third baseman, a move necessitated by the free agent signing of second baseman Brandon Lowe.

Gonzales came into the season with only one major league start at third base, and the transition has been challenging. He has committed eight errors on the season and sports a -4 Defensive Runs Saved according to Baseball Reference, painting a clear picture of a player still learning the nuances of the hot corner. He has worked closely with teammate Jared Triolo—a Gold Glove winner at the position—to improve his footwork and reads, but the learning curve has been steep.



The move to third base was a direct result of the Pirates' aggressive off-season signing of Lowe. Lowe has been a defensive stalwart at second base and a key run producer, making him a critical part of the team's lineup. However, his contract is set to expire this winter, and he is a pending free agent. His performance this season (23 HR, 71 RBI) has likely earned him a long-term deal that the Pirates may be priced out of.



This looming free agency creates a clear path for the Pirates' future infield alignment. With the emergence of top prospect Konnor Griffin, who has already been signed to a franchise-record 9-year, $140 million deal, the team's offensive future is bright. The Pirates could look to re-sign Lowe, but the more likely scenario sees Gonzales shifting back to his natural position at second base next season.

What's Next?

Such a move would serve a dual purpose: it would stabilize the infield defense and remove the defensive questions currently clouding Gonzales' season. Reuniting him with a position he knows well could unlock an even more potent offensive player, as he would no longer be burdened by the mental load of learning a new position on the fly. It obviously leaves third base again as a question mark, but that's a position the team may have been looking to upgrade this off-season anyways.



Having this kind of offensive flexibility, with players like Gonzales, Griffin, and Lowew, as an unheard-of luxury for the Pirates just a year ago. The combination of Griffin's rapid rise through the minors and Lowe's veteran presence has turned the Pirates' lineup from a potential weakness into a formidable force. As the season progresses, Gonzales' bat will continue to be the headline, but the front office is likely already looking ahead to a future where his glove no longer complicates his immense talent at the plate.

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