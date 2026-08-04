Pirates Make Infield Changes Before Brewers Game

MILWAUKEE — The Pittsburgh Pirates prepare for their next game against the Milwaukee Brewers and will have a new-look lineup.

The Pirates made three infield changes in the second of a four-games series vs. the Brewers at American Family Field on Aug. 4, with shortstop Jacob Gonzalez the only remaining player from the 4-3 win in the series opener.

Brandon Lowe will serve as designated hitter, pushing Nick Gonzales to second base and Jared Triolo comes off the bench to play third base.

Spencer Horwitz also starts at first base, after serving as designated hitter in the last game, with Endy Rodríguez moving to catcher.

Why Pirates Made These Infield Changes

The Pirates are in the midst of 17 straight games in 17 days and in the second series of their road trip, which included a four-game series vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, July 30-Aug. 2.

Pittsburgh has to make changes to their defensive alignment, giving players a day of rest and allowing others to earn roles or opportunities elsewhere.

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) throws out Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) in the first inning between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, August 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is the sixth time that Lowe has served as designated hitter for the Pirates this season, most recently doing so on July 7 in the 12-4 win over the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park.

Lowe has had a strong season at second base, with eight defensive runs saved (DRS) and eight outs above average, both the fifth-best of any second baseman in baseball.

It's a massive improvement for Lowe, who was one of the worst defensive second baseman in MLB and is now one of the Pirates better defensive players.

The Pirates move Gonzales to second base, where he is better defensively than at third base, while keeping his bat in the lineup, as he is hitting .309 in 2026, fifth-best batting average in baseball.

Triolo is also a strong defensive third baseman, his best position and a big reason why he won a Gold Glove Award in 2024 and was a finalist in 2025.

Horwitz is also back from his hamstring injury and concussion , with this his second start at first base since coming off the injured list.

The Pirates need Horwitz to produce at the plate, which he did with his bases-clearing double against the Brewers yesterday, but also at first base, with Ryan O'Hearn out for six-to-eight weeks with a quad injury.

Pirates lineup vs. the Brewers

Player Position Batting Side Jake Mangum Center Field Switch Brandon Lowe Designated Hitter Left Bryan Reynolds Left Field Switch Esmerlyn Valdez Right Field Right Spencer Horwitz First Base Left Nick Gonzales Second Base Right Endy Rodríguez Catcher Switch Jacob Gonzalez Shortstop Left Jared Triolo Third Base Right

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