Pirates vs. Reds Game Hit With Rain Delay

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates found themselves in the misfortune of some undesirable weather ahead of their next game.

The Pirates announced that their game vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on June 27 is starting in a rain delay, moving first pitch back 35 minutes from 4:05 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.

Weather in the Pittsburgh area has been dreary and with patches of rain all day long, with the tarp going on at PNC Park about two hours prior to first pitch.

There isn't any heavy rain or thunderstorms on the weather forecast, but there are chances for some rain coming through the area all day, making it hard to predict when they'll finally get clear of rain in this game.

Pirates Rain Delays in 2026

It's been a while since the Pirates have had a rain delay this season, last doing so vs. the Reds at PNC Park on May 1, which saw first pitch time go from 6:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., a 75 minute delay.

The Pirates have had only two other rain delays this season, both coming at home, vs. the Washington Nationals on April 14 and the Tampa Bay Rays on April 18, marking four total.

May 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; The PNC Park grounds crew attempt to blow rain off the playing surface prior to a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds following a rain delay at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Justin Berl-Imagn Images | Justin Berl-Imagn Images

It was a quick rain delay vs. the Nationals, just 15 minutes, with first pitch at 6:55 p.m. instead of 6:40 p.m.

The rain delay vs. the Rays was incredibly long , two-and-a-half hours long, stopping the game from 4:40 p.m. to 7:05 p.m. The game started earlier at 3:30 p.m., but thunderstorms eventually led to the long halt in the game.

Pirates Looking to Tie Up Series Vs. Reds

The Pirates fell to the Reds, 6-4 in the series opener on June 26, dropping just their second game to their National League Central divisional foe in 2026 and ending a five-game winning streak against them as well.

Pittsburgh got their rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin back from injury and he hit a leadoff home run , becoming the fifth-youngest player in MLB history to do so.

Jun 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) circles the bases on a lead-off first inning solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes gave up four runs in the second inning and went just five innings, as he's not had the season many expected him to have.

The Pirates battled back from their 4-1 deficit, as designated hitter Marcell Ozuna and rookie right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez hit solo home runs and catcher Henry Davis made it on base via error and scored off a sacrifice fly.

Pirates left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery gave up the go-ahead two-run home run to Reds pinch-hitter Noelvi Marte in the eighth inning.

The Pirates have right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones taking the mound and will go up against one of the best pitchers in baseball in Reds right-handed starter Chase Burns in this one.

Pirates OnSI will provide updates if there is any change to the restart time or a cancellation.

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