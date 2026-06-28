Pirates vs. Reds Delayed for Second Time

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds have tried simply playing baseball this weekend, but the weather has had other ideas.

The series finale between the Pirates and Reds at PNC Park on June 28 entered a rain delay in the bottom of the eighth inning at 4:14 p.m., as heavy rain started falling down, forcing both teams off the field and the Pirates grounds crew to bring out the tarp.

No restart time is currently announced, so it will take some time before both teams come back out on the field.

It marks the second rain delay in this series, as the second game of the series started in a 35 minute rain delay on June 27. Rain also impacted the game , as it rained for much of it, making it hard for both the Pirates and Reds players to grip the ball and make plays in the field.

This is also the second rain delay in a game for the Pirates, as they had to wait two-and-a-half hours after the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park on April 18, due to thunderstorms.

Pirates Looking to Avoid Sweep

The Pirates lead the Reds 5-4 with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, with first baseman Ryan O'Hearn giving them their lead on a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Pittsburgh actually led 4-0 in the second inning, as both third baseman Nick Gonzales and O'Hearn singled to start off, then rookies in right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez hit an RBI-ground-rule double and left fielder Tyler Callihan crushed a three-run home run.

Jun 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Tyler Callihan (37) hits a three run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Callihan crushed a sinker up-and-inside from Reds right-handed starting pitcher Brady Singer, sending it 107 mph off the bat and 412 feet into the right field seats.

It was just the third home run of his career, as he hit two home runs in the 9-8 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park on June 10, and his first home run against his former team, who traded him to the Pirates back on March 4.

Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller ran into some trouble in the middle innings, with the Reds scoring two runs each in the fourth inning and fifth inning.

Keller still had a decent outing, throwing 79 pitches over six innings and allowing just three earned runs, getting his second straight quality start on his homestand and his ninth quality start of 2026.

Pirates OnSI will provide updates if there is any change to the restart time or a cancellation

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