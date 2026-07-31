While several teams around the MLB wait and see where Tarik Skubal ends up, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene joins the list of trade rumors ahead of the deadline. Greene’s price of a trade by the deadline sits at 18%.

Greene’s MLB trade market price on Kalshi is now within the top-10, jumping 12% from 6% to 18% overnight. Trading $10 on him being traded profits $39.78. Kalshi’s trade market grades on August 5th based on if he’s traded or not.

Will Hunter Greene be traded? - Kalshi

Yes 18%

No 82%

Injuries holding him back

MLB insiders are pointing towards Greene as a backup option to all teams in the Skubal race. MLB.com reports that the Cincinnati Reds are actively listening to trade offers with a “50/50” chance they move him.

Greene is in the middle of a team-friendly six-year, $53 million deal, which he signed in 2023, making for an enticing trade piece. However, teams are certainly holding back due to his health, which is why his trade price isn’t higher.

He missed roughly the first three months of 2026 after having surgery to remove bone chips in his right elbow. While he pitched through the injury last season, he chose to undergo a platelet-rich plasma injection to get him through the year before opting for surgery this season.

He’s started four games since returning on July 4th, going 2-2 at a well below average 7.06 ERA. Across 21.2 innings, he’s allowed 22 hits, 18 runs (17 earned), and 29 strikeouts.

One National League source told MLB.com that Greene is a “polarizing player with strong positives and real concerns.” The same source doubled down, saying health was the main reason teams are staying cautious.

We’ve seen glimpses of his potential in 2024 during his All-Star run, finishing with a 9-5 starting record and 2.75 ERA. That might not outweigh the concerns, though, even on his cheaper contract.

Since his 2018 minor league days, Greene has had Tommy John surgery and has dealt with other injuries over time to his elbow, shin, groin, hip, and shoulder.

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