Pirates Reveal Starting Pitchers vs. Red Sox

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have another important series ahead of them and will need the very best from their starting pitching.

The Pirates face the Boston Red Sox for a weekend series to start their six game homestand at PNC Park, Aug. 14-16.

Bubba Chandler takes the mound in the series opener on Aug. 14, Jared Jones follows in the next contest on Aug. 15 and then Paul Skenes closes out the series in the finale on Aug. 16.

The Red Sox will have two left-handed pitchers, Jake Bennett in the series opener and Patrick Sandoval in the series finale, plus right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray in the second game.

Bubba Chandler Dominating Post All-Star Break

Most people wouldn't have guessed that the Pirates best starting pitcher post All-Star break would've been Chandler, but with how he's pitched recently, it's not been too surprising.

Chandler has posted a 2.05 ERA over 22.0 innings pitched over his four starts in the second half of 2026, with 18 strikeouts to seven walks and two wins with no losses.

Aug 8, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is coming off a great start vs. the New York Mets on Aug. 8, where he threw six scoreless innings, with just three hits and one walk allowed and posted five strikeouts in the 9-0 win.

It's been a tough year for Chandler, as he has a 4.26 ERA, tied for third-most walks (62) and his 4.80 BB/9 would've be the highest in MLB if he was a qualified pitcher.

Chandler has lessened his walks, with just one walk each in three of his four starts, while also inducing weaker contact and pitching pretty efficiently for the most part.

The Pirates need a big outing from him again and he looks poised to do that against the Red Sox.

Jared Jones Needs to Bounce Back in August

Jones hasn't been the same pitcher in August that he was in July , where he was the Pirates' best pitcher that month.

He has given up 11 runs over seven innings for a 14.14 ERA over two starts, allowing 14 hits, three home runs and four walks to seven strikeouts over his two starts in August.

Aug 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (17) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones' most recent start was his worst since coming back from injury in late May, giving up a career-high eight earned runs over three innings in an 11-1 loss to the Mets on Aug. 9.

He also gave up eight hits and three runs over four innings in a 4-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Aug. 4.

Jones has been hard on himself following these losses, but also shared optimism after the last start that he can turn it around.

“Yeah, I think the positive side for me at least is I put myself in a hole before this year and I dug my way out of it," Jones said. "Just going down, seeing what has physically changed or mechanically whatever has changed and go from there.”

Jones needs to avoid getting hard hit as he has and also needs to expand his pitch mix , using more than his four-seam fastball and slider, which he's done almost exclusively since early July

If Jones can trust his stuff and attacks hitters early, he should do well against the Red Sox.

Paul Skenes' Form Getting Worrisome for Pirates

The Pirates needed Skenes to be their ace this season and he simply hasn't done that for them in 2026.

Skenes has posted a 9-11 record in 25 starts, a 3.88 ERA over 134.2 innings pitched, 166 strikes to 37 walks, a .228 batting average allowed and a 1.12 WHIP.

Aug 11, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) throws against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His last start was one of his worst, as he Pirates manager Don Kelly took him out after just 65 pitches vs. the Miami Marlins in the series opener at loanDepot Park on Aug. 11, a 2-0 defat.

Skenes only gave up two runs, but struggled with hard contact, allowing a home run and almost gave up two more home runs, if not for solid catches from center fielder Jake Mangum and a home run robbery from left fielder Bryan Reynolds.

Those 65 pitches were the third-least for Skenes in a start this season, which included a rain delay and his first inning debacle vs. the Mets on Opening Day.

Skenes also saw his fastball velocity drop even further to 95.7 mph against the Marlins, 1.2 mph lower than his 96.9 mph average this season.

The slump for Skenes started three months ago in mid-May and he's posted a 5.00 ERA over 84.2 innings in 16 starts, of which the Pirates have won three of those starts.

If the Pirates are going to do something this season and make a wild run to the playoffs, they need much better from Skenes over these next few starts.

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