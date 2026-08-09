Three Takeaways: Pirates Waste Great Opportunity vs. Mets

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates could've used this weekend against the New York Mets at PNC Park as a chance to get their season back on track, but nothing of the sort.

The Pirates lost two of three games to one of the worst teams in baseball, with a 6-4 loss in the series opener on Aug. 7 and an embarrassing blowout, 11-1 in the series finale on Aug. 9.

Pittsburgh did get a solid 9-0 win on Aug. 8, but they ultimately wasted what was a great opportunity to get

It's looking more and more likely that the Pirates won't reach their ultimate goal of playing in the postseason, bringing more disappointment for a fanbase that has seen little success over the past decade.

Carmen Mlodzinski and Jared Jones Falter Massively

The Pirates needed great performances from both right-handed pitchers Camren Mlodzinski and Jared Jones and didn't get them from either.

Mlodzinski gave up five runs over three innings , including four runs and a three-run home run in that third inning of the series opener.

Aug 7, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He gets some leeway, as he dealt with a 36-minute rain delay, which eventually lead to his poor third inning and the eventual defeat for the Pirates.

Mlodzinski still made a massive fuss when the Pirates took him out of the rotation, when Jones returned, and despite taking accountability following the loss, it was not a great showing for him in his quest to becoming a starting pitcher/taking the spot of the injured Mitch Keller .

Jones allowed a two-run home run and gave up five runs, before ending up with eight runs on his final line, after he loaded the bases in the fourth inning of the series finale, which saw all of those baserunners score.

Those eight runs are the most for Jones in his Pirates career and bring his season ERA up to 5.03.

Jones had a great showing in July , with a 2.00 ERA over five starts, but has a 14.14 ERA over his two starts in August, which also includes three earned runs over four innings vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Aug. 4.

Both of these starts put the Pirates in a tough spot, needing 12 innings combined between their bullpen, and really didn't quell concerns about either and their success in this role going forward.

Pirates Struggle Again Against LHP

The Pirates haven't had much success against left-handed pitching this season and it continued again vs. the Mets.

New York had two left-handed starting pitchers, rookie Zac Thornton in the series opener and Sean Manaea in the series finale, who both dominated Pittsburgh in their starts.

Aug 7, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zac Thornton (49) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thornton gave up just four hits and two walks over five scoreless innings, while Manaea was incredible, allowing just a solo home run to Pirates center fielder Jake Mangum and posting 11 strkeouts over seven innings.

Pittsburgh is now 10-26 against left-handed pitching, while going 47-36 against right-handers, which includes scoring eight runs against New York right-handed starting pitcher Robert Stock in the second game.

It seems as if the Pirates are never going to win against left-handed pitching and have lost most of their games against them since the All-Star break.

Pirates Don't Look Like a Playoff Team

The Pirates came into this series after a terrible road trip, winning just two of eight games and dropping three of four games in two series against the Reds at Great American Ball Park, July 30-Aug. 2, and the Brewers, Aug. 3-6.

It also comes off the back of a bad homestand, where they lost four of six games, two of three each to the Chicago Cubs, July 24-26, and the Arizona Diamondabacks, July 27-29.

Jul 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) reacts before being removed from the game during the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh had a chance against a New York team that was 50-66 coming in, but didn't show the desire or quality of play needed to beat a poor opponent.

The Pirates have won just one series since the All-Star break, their first against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, July 18-19, and have won just six of their past 20 games.

A record of 58-62 is not where the Pirates hoped to be at this part of the season, but it's where they belong.

They have been terrible on offense, the starting pitching has regressed and the bullpen, which is much better following the trade deadline , can't even be used properly.

It's where the Pirates deserve to be and unless they turn things around quickly, it's likely they have no shot of making the postseason.

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