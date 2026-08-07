Pirates Announce Starting Pitchers vs. Mets

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have been on a torrid run of late and they need better from their starting pitching to get things back on track.

The Pirates face off against the New York Mets at PNC Park, Aug. 7-9, following a road trip where they won just two of eight games in two four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, July 30-Aug. 2, and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Aug. 3-6.

Pittsburgh has Carmen Mlodzinski back in the rotation and taking the mound in the series opener, Bubba Chandler starting in the second game and then Jared Jones closing out the series in the finale.

New York will have two left-handed pitchers in Zac Thornton in the series opener and Sean Manaea in the series finale and right-handed pitcher Robert Stock in the second game.

Mlodzinski Looking to Maintain Role in Rotation

The Pirates had their first starting pitcher injury of the season, as they placed Mitch Keller on the 60-day injured list with a right arm teres major muscle injury.

Keller won't pitch the rest of the season, so now Mlodzinski gets his second chance in the rotation.

Jul 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mlodzinski was in the starting rotation the first two months of the year, posting a 3.76 ERA over nine starts, 11 appearances and 55.0 innings pitched.

The Pirates put him back in the bullpen when Jones returned and he remained effective , with a 2.29 ERA over 14 outings and 39.1 innings pitched.

Mlodzinski has pitched longer outings in the bullpen, regularly two or three innings, so he is the pitcher most ready for the Pirates, who need another starter with Keller out.

It's a big opportunity for him to establish himself as a starting pitcher going forward and prove to the Pirates and manager Don Kelly that he isn't just a relief pitcher.

The Pirates also just need a win, so if Mlodzinski can provide that victory, it'll go a long way in bolstering his résumé for the future.

Bubba Chandler Looking to Build Off Strong Start

Chandler has had an up-and-down season, but he's been better following the All-Star break, especially after his most recent start.

He gave up two earned runs over 5.2 innings against the Brewers on Aug. 3 and was just one out away from a quality start, had third baseman Nick Gonzales not missed the ball on a great throw from right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez with two outs in the sixth inning.

Aug 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewersin the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chandler has a 2.81 ERA over his last three starts since the All-Star break, which includes 6.1 scoreless innings vs. the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the second game of a doubleheader on July 22 and three runs allowed over four innings vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 29, with most of his hits coming on weak contact.

The 23-year-old has spent almost a full year on the major league roster and there are definitely areas he's gotten better at, with Chandler just realizing there's only so much he can do.

"Really since May I’ve gotten more comfortable and accepted the fate of what’s going to happen," Chandler said after his start vs. the Brewers. "Things I can’t control just saying, ‘Screw it.’ Not really letting it eat at you. Stuff’s gonna eat at you. It eats at everyone. Kind of just doing my best smile about a broken-bat hit. Not letting it affect me."

A strong start versus. the Mets would continue that maturation and be a massive boost for the Pirates.

Jones Aiming for Great August and Bounceback

The Pirates best pitcher in July was Jones, but his first start in August, which came on the fourth vs. the Brewers, was not what he wanted at all.

Jones allowed eight hits, two solo home runs and three earned runs over four innings in the 4-2 defeat to Milwaukee.

Aug 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (17) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Terrible," Jones said on his start. "Dog----. Just about any word you can think of that means bad. That’s what I think."

Jones noted that he couldn't get the velocity he needed, which was down about a tick from where it normally is, 97.5 mph instead of 98.4 mph on his four-seam fastball and his slider was at 88.5 mph instead of the usual 89.7 mph.

He's had success with the fastball-slider duo over recent starts and it's worked for the most part, as he posted a 2.00 ERA in July and an MLB-best .120 batting average allowed amongst qualified pitchers.

Jones can get back to his very best in front of a raucous home crowd and a Mets team that has struggled this season.

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