Pirates Sending Bullpen Arm Back Down to Minors

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates seemingly have an ever-changing bullpen and have once again made another move.

Pirates manager Don Kelly said that they have optioned right-handed relief pitcher Cam Sanders to Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of their series opener vs. the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on May 12.

The Pirates do have right-handed relief pitcher Brandan Bidois up from Triple-A, but Bidois is on the taxi squad, as Kelly said that they are still finalizing some moves.

Pittsburgh is clearly still looking to find a bullpen that they're satisfied with and they will keep making changes to do that.

Sanders Keeps Bouncing Between Minors and Pirates

The Pirates have moved Sanders up to the major leagues and then back to the minor leagues three times, or six movements total.

Pittsburgh first called up Sanders on April 17 and he struggled massively in his first outing of 2026, where he gave up four earned runs over 0.2 innings, as the Tampa Bay Rays tied it up at 4-4 after a two-and-a-half hour rain delay at PNC Park.

May 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Cam Sanders (64) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Pirates then sent him back down to Indianapolis on April 19, but recalled him on April 25, as starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft went on the Major League Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency List.

Sanders threw two scoreless innings vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on April 26 and then got the final out in the top of the ninth inning vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 27, before going to back to Triple-A on April 28, once the Pirates activated Ashcraft.

The Pirates then recalled Sanders again on May 7, as Chris Devenski went on the 15-day injured list with an undisclosed illness.

Sanders threw a scoreless inning in the 5-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants in the series opener at Oracle Park on May 8, but then struggled in the 13-3 win on May 9, allowing two earned runs in the ninth inning of the blowout.

He has a 10.80 ERA over five appearances and five innings pitched for the Pirates in 2026, seven strikeouts to five walks, a .300 batting average allowed and a 2.20 WHIP.

How Pirates Bullpen Will Look After Moves

The Pirates will most likely officially recall Bidois and put him in their bullpen for the series opener vs. the Rockies.

This gives the Pirates five right-handed pitchers in Bidois, Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson, Yohan Ramírez and Dennis Santana , while their three left-handed pitchers in Mason Montgomery, Evan Sisk and Gregory Soto make up their eight bullpen arms.

May 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Gregory Soto (31) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh is still looking for consistency from their bullpen, particularly in their middle relievers, as they've had issues with giving up runs during that time.

Bidois will likely get a few chances to prove himself during this homestand and he could maintain a spot with the Pirates if he does so.

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