Pirates Showing Interest in Padres Lefty Reliever

CINCINNATI — The Pittsburgh Pirates need bullpen help and they are looking for options ahead of the trade deadline.

One of those players is San Diego Padres left-handed relief pitcher Adrian Morejon, as MLB reporter Francys Romero named the Pirates as a team "closely monitoring" him in a trade, alongside the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.

Morejon, per Romero, is receiving "significant trade interest," and the Pirates face some stiff competition, if they are to add him at the deadline.

It's an ambitious player for the Pirates to go after, but it's not a surprise to see the team look at one of the better relievers in baseball right now.

Why Pirates Have Interest in Morejon

The Pirates need bullpen additions , already trading for New York Yankees right-handed relief pitcher Camilo Doval on Aug. 1, but will look to add more before the Aug. 3 deadline.

Morejon is one of the best relief pitchers this season and possibly the best left-handed relief pitcher, posting a 3.07 ERA in 51 appearances and 58.2 innings pitched, 67 strikeouts to 15 walks, a .221 BAA and a 1.09 WHIP.

Jul 12, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) delivers during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He struggled early on in 2026, with a 5.57 ERA through his first 18 games, but has been sensational since, posting a 1.67 ERA over his last 33 games and 37.2 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts to 10 walks.

Advanced metrics also favorably view Morejon, who induces weak contact, gets a ton of swing-and-miss, has a 99 mph fastball, plus both a high strikeout rate (27.8%) and a low walk rate (6.2%).

The teams that go deepest in the postseason have the best bullpens and adding Morejon makes any team that much better for October.

Will Pirates Trade for Morejon?

The Pirates need more bullpen arms, so their interest in Morejon and them going after him make perfect sense.

Morejon will command a good trade package as a high-value relief pitcher, but at the same time, he's also a free agent next season and the Pirates would have to determine if parting with top prospects for a rental is worth it.

Jun 22, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) delivers during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates also have three left-handed relief pitchers in Mason Montgomery, Gregory Soto and Evan Sisk, who should return from injury in the coming days, who have all had pretty solid seasons.

San Diego is also still in the National League Wild Card race and just one game behind the Philadelphia Phillies, so it would come as a surprise to see them part with an important bullpen arm, while still competing for the postseason.

The Pirates may end up getting Morejon, but it's more likely they try and add from a team that isn't competing, like the New York Mets and their bullpen.

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