Pirates Slip in Wild Card Standings After Diamondbacks Series

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are fighting for a spot in the playoffs this season, but their most recent series vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks didn't help them in that regard.

The Pirates dropped two of three games against the Diamondbacks at PNC Park, July 27-29, a difficult series loss , especially after erasing a six-run deficit, but still losing 8-7 in extra innings on July 28.

Pittsburgh hasn't had it easy since coming out of the All-Star break, 5-7 and 3-6 in their past three series, all coming against playoff hopeful teams.

The Pirates can't let this skid continue, as they are in a fierce battle for a spot in the National League Wild Card.

Where Pirates Stand in NL Wild Card Race After Diamondbacks Series

Team Record (%) Wild Card GA/GB Chicago Cubs 61-47 (.565) +4.5 Arizona Diamondbacks 57-52 (.523) -- Philadelphia Phillies 57-52 (.523) -- San Diego Padres 55-53 (.509) 1.5 Pittsburgh Pirates 55-54 (.505) 2.0 Miami Marlins 55-54 (.505) 2.0 Washington Nationals 55-54 (.505) 2.0 St. Louis Cardinals 54-54 (.500) 2.5

The Pirates went from holding the tiebreaker over the Diamondbacks over their series opener win, 3-2 in extra innings on July 27, to falling two games back in the NL Wild Card standings.

It's a tight race, with seven teams all within 2.5 games of each other and the Pirates can't afford to fall behind much further at this point.

Jul 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Jake Mangum (28) greets second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) crossing home plate on a two run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami Marlins ended their franchise-record 12-game losing streak by sweeping the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot Park, getting back over .500 and within two games of that final spot.

Philadelphia has gone 3-9 out of the All-Star break and after firmly entrenching themselves in the second NL Wild Card spot, they could miss out entirely.

Arizona now sits tied with Philadelphia at 57-52 and could keep moving up if they continue winning like they have.

The San Diego Padres have won five games in a row, including a sweep of the Marlins on the road and two wins at home over the Colorado Rockies, now just 1.5 games out and in that fourth spot.

One team still hanging around is the Washington Nationals , who lost two of three games vs. the Toronto Blue Jays at home.

The Nationals are 7-5 since the All-Star break, but face a tough challenge in the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park this weekend.

A team that is in danger of falling too far in the NL Wild Card race is the St. Louis Cardinals, who are 4-9 following the All-Star break and went below .500, before getting a walk-off win over the Chicago Cubs, who are still 4.5 games ahead.

What Awaits the Pirates Going Forward

The Pirates have an eight-game road trip ahead of them, with two four-game series, the first of which comes against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, July 30-Aug. 2, then the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Aug. 3-6.

Pittsburgh still faces a number of other top teams, including other NL Wild Card teams in the Cardinals at home and on the road, the Cubs at home, the Marlins on the road, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Padres on a road trip, as well as two strong American League opponents in the Chicago White Sox on the road and the Boston Red Sox at home.

Jun 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Noelvi Marte (4) slides past Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) to score a run during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates do have chances to make up ground, as their series vs. the Reds is the first one to a team under .500 since they faced the Reds at PNC Park , June 26-28.

Other teams the Pirates could make up wins with include the Detroit Tigers at home and on the road, plus the New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals at home.

There's a trade deadline coming on Aug. 3 and the Pirates will want to put themselves in the best position for it, with a strong series against the Reds to move up in the standings.

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