Three Takeaways: Pirates Miss Massive Opportunity Against Diamondbacks

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had a tough series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and didn't get the results they needed.

The Pirates lost two of three games to the Diamondbacks at PNC Park, 8-7 in extra innings on July 28 and then 3-0 in the series finale on July 29, after they won in extra innings in the series opener, 3-2 on July 27.

Pittsburgh falls to 55-54 overall and is two games back in the National League Wild Card standings, with Arizona taking advantage of these wins to move up.

The Pirates showed some fight and grit against the Diamondbacks, but the issues they've had against pitching post-All-Star break showed up again.

Pirates Can't Figure Out Diamondbacks Starting Pitching

The Pirates offense has dominated this season , but they've struggled as of recent, much of which showed against the Diamondbacks starting pitching.

Arizona's trio of starters in right-handers Merrill Kelly in the series opener and Brandon Pfaadt in the second game, then left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez in the series finale combined for 20.2 innings and one unearned run given up.

Jul 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelly allowed one run over 5.2 innings, while Pfaadt threw seven scoreless innings and Rodríguez upped him with eight scoreless innings.

The Pirates have generally had success against right-handed pitchers, but couldn't do much against Kelly and Pfaadt, who came in with a 5.12 ERA and 4.43 ERA, respectively.

Rodríguez has had a great season and the Pirates have had big issues against left-handed pitching , losing five straight games against them, as they desperately need a right-handed bat, or any hitter, to step up and come through.

"I think they're just similar profiles," Pirates shortstop Jared Triolo said on the left-handed pitching struggles. "They're staying out of the middle of the plate with us. That's kind of their mantra."

Pirates Still Showing Resiliency Late in Games

The Pirates fans would've loved it if the offense had any success whatsoever vs. the Diamondbacks starting pitching, but they can't complain about their strong showing against road team's bullpen.

Pittsburgh scored two crucial runs in the series opener against Arizona's bullpen, with an RBI-double from left fielder Bryan Reynolds in the eighth inning and then the walk-off single from second baseman Brandon Lowe .

Jul 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) hits a game winning RBI single to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks in the tenth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates then battled back from a 6-0 deficit in the second game, scoring three runs in both the eighth inning and ninth inning to tie the game up and send it into extra innings, where they ultimately lost.

Pittsburgh had almost no business coming back in that game, but good situational hitting in the eighth inning, then a two-run home run from Lowe and a solo home run from Reynolds tied it up.

The Pirates completing the comeback in the second game would've been massive, but it does show that they're always willing to fight and never quit, an important trait for a team looking to prove they belong in the postseason.

"Those three games against the Diamondbacks, it was a playoff-type atmosphere," Pirates manager Don Kelly said after the series finale. "The guys sensed it, we had some really, really good things that happened in the series. We had some tough things that happened in the series. One thing that this team has shown is the ability to keep on going and fighting. Look forward to doing that tomorrow."

Pirates Bullpen has Excellent Series vs. Diamondbacks

The Pirates have had issues with their bullpen this season and it's a main objective of the front office ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline .

Pittsburgh, surprisingly, got a great showing from their bullpen against Arizona, with just one earned run allowed over 15.2 innings, good for a 0.57 ERA.

May 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mason Montgomery (46) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yohan Ramírez, Ron Marinaccio, Gregory Soto and Mason Montgomery combined for 4.2 scoreless innings in the series opener, giving the Pirates offense a chance to come back and tie it and then win it in extra innings.

Ramírez stranded two runners and kept the Pirates within two runs, while Montgomery held the Diamondbacks scoreless, working through an 11-pitch at-bat that he got a strikeout on.

Bubba Chandler only threw four innings in the second game, forcing the Pirates to have their bullpen throw eight innings, with just one run allowed.

Carmen Mlodzinski also threw three scoreless innings in the series finale, which held the Diamondbacks to just a three-run lead, but the Pirates failed to take advantage.

For a bullpen that hasn't done a great job of closing out big games, the Pirates bullpen showed this series they can do that. The question is though, can they do it going forward?

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