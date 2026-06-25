Pirates' Spencer Horwitz Leaves Mariners Game With Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates saw one of their better players leave their most recent contest.

Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz didn't come out for his scheduled at-bat in the bottom of the fourth inning, as Esmerlyn Valdez came into pinch-hit for him.

Valdez would eventually move to right field, as Tyler Callihan took over in place of Horwitz in the top of the fifth inning

The Pirates announced that first baseman Spencer Horwitz left the game due to left hamstring discomfort and that the Pirates medical staff is currently treating him and examining him.

Horwitz Having Great Season for Pirates in 2026

The Pirates have gotten great production from Horwitz this season, who has become a massively important part of their lineup.

Horwitz has slashed .280/.386/.455 for an OPS of .841 in 74 games, with 69 hits, 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 33 RBI and 40 walks to 40 strikeouts.

Jun 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Athletics during the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

He ranks sixth in the National League and 12th in MLB with a .386 on-base percentage, while his 40 walks rank tied-13th in the National League and tied-27th in MLB.

Horwitz had a fantastic month of May, where he slashed .326/.415/.551 for an OPS of .966, with 29 hits in 89 at-bats, six doubles, a triple, four home runs, 16 RBI and 14 walks to nine strikeouts.

He had two games where he drove in three RBI, in the 17-7 win over the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on May 2 and in the 7-6 loss to the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on May 10.

Horwitz has also had two three-hit games, coming in the 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park on April 17 and in the 11-9 loss to the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on June 3.

The Pirates have moved Horwitz around the batting order , originally having him lower, with 24 starts in the seventh spot and nine starts in the sixth spot, but he's been their leadoff hitter much more recently, with

What Pirates Will Do if Horwitz is Out Long-Term

The Pirates have a few options at first base if Horwitz is out for the forseeable future.

Ryan O'Hearn would make the most sense at first base, as he's not playing right field as much after his right quad muscle injury in May, giving him a chance to field, but not as vigorously as the outfield demands.

Apr 21, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (29) fields a throw to first base during the game between the Rangers and the Pirates at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

O'Hearn is also much better defensively at first base, so this suits him better overall and gives the Pirates another strong, defensive first baseman.

The Pirates also have other internal first base options, like Endy Rodríguez and utility players in Jared Triolo and Callihan, while Valdez could also play first base if needed.

The Pirates will hope that Horwitz doesn't miss much time and that this isn't a long-term injury for him.

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