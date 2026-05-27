Pirates Have Power Bat of the Future Right Now

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a number of players that can produce right now, but they also have a rookie that is showing he can do that too.

Esmerlyn Valdez only recently joined the Pirates for the first time and has already hit two home runs in his first four games in the major leagues, both of which were crucial in each contest.

He hit a two-home run for his first MLB hit in the 4-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in the series finale on May 24, helping Pittsburgh avoid a road sweep.

Valdez then hit his most recent home run in the bottom of the first inning, a two-run shot to cap a five-run inning in the eventual 12-1 blowout over the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on May 26.

It was his first home run in front of the home fans and one of many that the Pirates should get from their star prospect this season.

Why Valdez Is a Serious Option for the Pirates in 2026

The Pirates have looked for a right-handed power bat this season and simply haven't gotten it, presenting an issue when they face left-handed pitching.

Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna hasn't brought the production the Pirates hoped for when they signed him for $12 million, slashing .185/.271/.304 for an OPS of .575, with 31 hits in 168 at-bats.

May 21, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (24) looks on during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Ozuna ranks amongst the worst qualified hitters in baseball, with the eighth-worst batting average, the ninth-worst OPS, 11th-worst slugging percentage and the 15th-worst on-base percentage.

The Pirates called up both Valdez and fellow rookie outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia , who are each right-handed power bats and should contribute this season and for the future.

Valdez has shown more power early on with his two home runs and also has started four of the past five games in right field, including the entire Blue Jays series.

He has had an incredible rise from the start of 2025, where he hit 26 home runs, the most of any Pirates minor leaguer, ended up in the Futures Game alongside shortstop Konnor Griffin, then went and won Arizona Fall League Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Valdez also had 10 home runs with Triple-A Indianapolis this season and is maturing quickly at the plate, with 33 walks to 41 strikeouts and also two walks with the Pirates, including one with the bases-loaded to get his third RBI of the game.

The 22-year old hit an opposite field shot against the Blue Jays, which put the Pirates up three runs in the top of the seventh inning and then crushed a slider vs. the Cubs, sending it 415 feet into the Pirates bullpen.

Valdez even showed his arm vs. the Cubs, throwing out Ian Happ from right field, as he tried to advance from second base to third base on a fly out.

It's clear that Valdez is ready for this challenge and that he can exceed whatever expectations the Pirates have of him early on.

If Valdez can keep hitting and providing power the way he has, he will make a good case to stay on the Pirates roster for the rest of the season.

"Just a matter of me continuing to have fun, go out there and play my game." Valdez said on his time in MLB so far through interpreter Stephen Morales. "All of the guys when I got here, the first thing they told me is enjoy the game and do your thing."

Valdez Making History with the Pirates

This recent power display from Valdez isn't just impressive for fans to watch, it's also putting him in Pirates history too.

He is one of just seven Pirates players in the Modern Era (since 1901) to hit two home runs in his first four MLB games, with Austin Meadows most recently doing it in 2018.

May 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (55) and shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Valdez also became the fourth player in Pirates history since 1901 to have both of his first two hits as home runs. This includes Rodolfo Castro, who hit five home runs in his first nine at-bats in 2021, then both Craig Wilson in 2001 and Dick Stuart in 1958, who each had two home runs for their first two hits.

This home run is symbolic for Valdez, not just for the history he made, but that he got to do it in front of his family, who traveled from the Dominican Republic to see him play.

"Unforgettable moment, for sure, with my family here," Valdez said. "The opportunity the Pirates have given me to be in this position, and most important we won a game as well as a team."

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